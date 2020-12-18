Did Riot tease a first look at Valorant’s Agent 14?

Valorant has been growing in popularity day by day, and so has the agent roster.

With every act, Riot Games has introduced a new agent to the Valorant line-up. At the beginning of next year, Valorant will not only be getting a new act, but an entirely new episode as well.

Em 2021, vamos melhorar as atualizações.



A Produtora Executiva Anna Donlon faz um resumo do ano, e o Produtor Sênior Arnar Gylfason conta o que estamos fazendo para aparar as arestas das atualizações.



Assista ao vídeo abaixo e saiba mais. pic.twitter.com/lKDz4EwyPf — VALORANT // BRASIL (@VALORANTBrasil) December 18, 2020

With this Act, Valorant is not only bringing a new agent, but huge changes to existing agents are supposedly incoming as well. Valorant devs have promised to define Agents’ roles more prominently in-game moving into 2021.

RIot has been releasing a new agent with every act of valorant. They've already released a collection of wallpapers, featuring Agent 14’s silhouette.

Who is Agent 14 in Valorant?

Agent 14 is a placeholder name for the 14th playable agent of Valorant. The character is set to be introduced with the new act of Valorant.

There have already been a couple of supposed leaks/teases regarding agent 14. These leaks and teases possibly hint at him being a duelist and his possible Japanese origin.

Image by Riot Games

In a recent image by Riot Games, the initials YRU were present along with PHX (Phoenix), VPR (Viper), and KJY(Killjoy), all in the same sequence. Many have speculated that the initials to belong to Agent 14.

Valorant’s Agent 14 - First Look?

Recently, the Valorant Brazil account posted a video of Executive Producer Anna Donlon and Senior Producer Arnar Gylfason discussing how Riot Games plans to deploy constant updates in 2021. In the gameplay footage of the video, a possible first look of Agent 14 was revealed.

Image by Riot Games

In the image, the unknown sprite of a man with electric blue hair can be seen, and his face doesn't seem to resemble any of the existing agents of the game. This has sent fans of Valorant into quite the frenzy.

Agent Pogger (Agent 14), here is what he looks like. #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/G6bjTuPp2a — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) December 18, 2020

However, the chances of this not being the new Agent is also quite high, and as Valorant Leaks points out, this tease may have been a deliberate move from Riot's end. It has been suggested that the Agent in the box could just be an alternate skin model for Pheonix.

Speculations and conjectures are still high, and Valorant fans are excited to know who Valorant’s Agent 14 really is.