Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Valorant on PS5?

Valorant was officially given a full release on Console on August 2, 2024. The game is now available on new-generation devices such as PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Keeping in mind that Valorant is a free-to-play game on PC, it is also the same for consoles. This implies players don't need the PlayStation Plus subscription to play Valorant on PS5.

PlayStation Plus allows access to many games on PS5, exclusive discounts, and more! This article will explain just why you don't need it for Valorant and how you can play the game on your console.

Is PlayStation Plus subscription necessary to play Valorant on PS5?

No, a PlayStation Plus subscription isn't necessary to play Valorant on PS5. The game has famously been free-to-play on PC and will continue this tradition for consoles. In fact, most modern and popular free-to-play games don't require a PlayStation Plus subscription, including the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

That being said, the in-game micro-transactions do cost money. These are usually toward Valorant Points, which can be purchased for real money and used for the Battle Pass and the many cosmetics that come to the game's store. This applies to Valorant on PS5 as well. The developers at Riot Games made a point out of creating a similar environment to the game's PC version, which means the game also has cross-progression.

All the events, cosmetics, and changes that arrive in the PC version of Valorant also come to the console version at just around the same time. So, like on PC, you can just go ahead and download Valorant on your PS5. Below are the steps you can follow to download the game:

Once you're on your PS5 home page, navigate to the PlayStation Store.

Here, in the search bar, type "Valorant," and the search should take you to the official game page.

Once you see the game, hit download and install the game.

Make sure you have a Riot Games account to play Valorant. If you don't have one, go to the official Riot Games website and create an account for free. The prompts will take you through all the steps and the process does not take longer than about 10 minutes at once. You can also link your existing Riot Account to your PS5, but rank progression is not shared between PC and PS5.

