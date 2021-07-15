Does Valorant lack sufficient “practice facilities”? Part of the community believes so

Dissatisfaction towards Valorant’s practice arena has been growing in the community for some time now.

While the range does offer some rudimentary tools to help a struggling player grasp the core mechanics of the shooter, it fails to impress when it comes to allowing one to further improve specific skills.

Sure, the bots do aid in practicing flicks to an extent, but there is no options available to promote specialized improvement in terms of gunplay, and the same goes for Valorant’s Deathmatch as well.

The alternate game mode was introduced as a sort of stress reliever where players can practice their aim and headshots, but it does not seem to be fulfilling those purposes at all.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player, who goes by the handle of Za_Weeb opened up a discussion on how there are not enough practice tools in the game to help players improve. And with the number of upvotes and positive feedback that the post got, it’s safe to assume that a large part of the community agrees with this outlook.

As YR1 completes the Valorant community desire more practice tools in the game

In the Reddit post, the Valorant player opens up about the practice tool issue by saying,

“Whenever I get the urge to do some aiming practice or agent utility practice (let’s say Jett knives) all I'm stuck with is the range with awful bots to practice spike plant/defuse scenarios or just an option to do the kill 30 bots etc. Even worse with the Jett knives bug where they don't regenerate in the Range. The deathmatch is awful with people camping inside corners which would never give someone the idea of how to play in a real match anyway.”

“It's been impossible to do some proper aim practice or map practice considering the fact that it's a competitive fps game which makes me turn to CS: GO again just for the custom maps to help me practice, which doesn't help completely in Valorant considering the different gun mechanics and the utility.”

The lack of proper practice tools often pushes players to try out 3rd party applications like Aim Labs or Kovaaks, which don't completely help them out with their aim.

Hence, many in the community want Riot to come up with better practice tools so that they can depend less on third-party applications.

