Does Valorant matchmaking need accept/decline like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics?

The need and want of an accept/decline matchmaking option in Valorant is growing.

Like other Riot Games titles, accept/decline is an important feature of matchmaking. Many are wishing this function would make its way to Riot's first-person shooter, Valorant.

The issue that has brought up this discussion is Valorant's wait times. Players feel that time is wasted, waiting in queue, waiting for the agent select, and then hopping into the game. Accept/decline would allow that wasted time to be diminished.

Does Valorant matchmaking need an accept/decline like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics?

Image via Riot Games

The short answer is probably no. It is not an absolutely necessity for accept/decline to be added to Valorant. Instead, it would be a welcome quality of life change. Riot Games is usually very good with quality of life additions.

There's no reason why this can't be added to Valorant. When and how similar it will be to the other Riot Games titles is the question. Queues were once extremely long in League of Legends before this feature was implemented.

@PlayVALORANT You should add an accept/decline system for queues, or atleast make it eligible in settings, just got an 1 hour penalty for not choosing an agent in a 1 sec match search. — Solnarux (@ThunderTyphoon1) May 18, 2020

This has been a requested feature for Valorant since the start, however, it is just recently growing in demand. Adding this, along with showing the map before playing, and not penalizing players for dodging would be a good start.

valorant match queues really need to have a 'accept/decline' and show the map before entering the game. — RJ (@reaaalslimshady) December 2, 2020

Players that dodge take up precious queue time. This causes players that want to play to be forced to wait, then wait again for another match to be found. Accept/decline would reduce this headache drastically.

Not only would this be a great asset for solo queue players, but it would also prevent individuals from having to wait out the matchmaking ban time. In fact, Riot could go as far as add players into the game during selection.

Image via Reddit

If a player leaves the Valorant game during agent select, find another solo queue player to take their spot instead of starting the matchmaking process all over. Valorant is by no means hurting without this option, but it would help immensely.