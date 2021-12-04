"Don't spam our players with hatred": Acend addresses community toxicity during Valorant Champions 2021

EMEA side Acend has requested the community not to spread hatred towards their players after a poor performance at the Valorant Champions 2021.

Toxicity has always been a major issue in any game. Valorant esports has also experienced these issues since its release last year. Players have received so much hatred after many bad games in various competitions.

Acend pros also experienced the same thing last night after their poor performance against Brazil's Vivo Keyd. After that, the organization has requested the community not to spread any hatred towards its players.

The organization also clearly stated that they do not support this kind of behavior.

Acend lost to Vivo Keyd at the Valorant Champions 2021, which was later overturned

Acend faced Vivo Keyd last night in the opening tie of Group A in the Valorant Champions 2021. The Brazilians pulled off a miracle by defeating Acend to kick start their campaign on a higher note.

However, it was later discovered that Vivo Keyd's Cypher had used a game bug to place his camera on the Breeze map. His team was punished immediately, and Acend was announced as the match-winner with a 2-1 scoreline.

However, Acend players received much hatred after their match against Vivo Keyd last night. Some fans have questioned their potential as well. But the organization was not silent regarding this, tweeting against the negativity:

"It's sad that we have to say this every time we lose, but here it goes: We know that wasn't the performance you wanted to see, but that is NO excuse to spam us or our players with toxicity and hatred. Keep it classy guys."

Acend @AcendClub Acend @AcendClub Maybe Brazil needs more slots next year 🤔 Maybe Brazil needs more slots next year 🤔 Dear Brazilians, as there seems to be confusion about this comment as a lot of you quote it as toxicity on our part: This means Brazilian teams good, that's why deserve more slots. twitter.com/AcendClub/stat… Dear Brazilians, as there seems to be confusion about this comment as a lot of you quote it as toxicity on our part: This means Brazilian teams good, that's why deserve more slots. twitter.com/AcendClub/stat…

Valorant has faced this issue multiple times. Every organization, player, and many others associated with the title's esports has requested that all fans not spread hatred towards any team or player.

However, some spectators are still doing the same despite multiple requests.

