Epic-Riot collab decreases Valorant's chances of being available on Steam

Valorant has remained one of the most played first-person shooter games and continues to attract new players because of its unique take on the genre.

When Valorant was first released on June 2, 2020, it was considered a ripoff of the very famous shooter game title Counter-Strike. However, that allegiance was proven wrong as time established the idea the game brought with it.

Valorant currently stands at an average of 15 million active players, which was last recorded back in July of this year. The game also ignites the curiosity of new players who have never played the game with its every update.

Usually, PC players are more acquainted with Valve’s Steam and expect new games to arrive there. However, with Valorant, the story is a whole lot different.

Why is Valorant not available on Steam?

Riot Games uses its very own game launcher for its original IPs and has been following this since its initial days with League of Legends. So it is expected Riot Games will be following this trend with the release of Valorant since it has gained enough fanbase to fully self-sustain.

However, to everyone’s shock, Riot Games made its original titles available on the Epic Games launcher recently. All these titles include Valorant, League of Legends PC, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

This collaboration decreases the likelihood of Valorant being available on Steam since Epic Games acts as a direct competitor to it. As a result, players who wish to play Valorant on their system will have to install the game via Riot Games Launcher or Epic Games.

This doesn’t mean that Valorant has no chance of being on Steam, as there are many IPs on the Epic Games Store which have been later made available of Valve’s very own Steam. However, as of now, these are the only options available to the players.

