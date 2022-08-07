Evil Geniuses vs NRG Esports: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) will decide the final team from the region to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2022.

A total of eight teams are competing in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers. The tournament began on August 4, and fans are excited to witness the final North American qualifier for Valorant Champions. The competition among all the teams is intense as only one spot exists.

Both Evil Geniuses and NRG Esports were pushed down to the Lower Brackets after losing in their inaugural matches. Both teams will face each other in the Lower Bracket Round 1 match, and those who lose will face elimination.

Evil Geniuses vs. NRG Esports: Which team will survive elimination in the VCT 2022 NA LCQ Lower Bracket match?

The tournament will witness its second elimination after Sentinels took down Shopify Rebellion yesterday in the Lower Bracket match.

Predictions

Considering the previous encounters between the teams and their recent matches, NRG Esports has a better chance of winning the VCT 2022 NA LCQ Lower Bracket match. Both NA squads have the potential to have a tough fight. NRG Esports has shown better results in their past matches. However, Evil Geniuses have the potential to surprise their opponents.

NRG Esports is a strong team to watch out for in the tournament after they finished off in the fourth position at VCT 2022 North America Stage 2 Challengers. Yet, one cannot underestimate Evil Geniuses if they come stronger than before.

NRG @NRGgg



NRG VALORANT is up 1-0 Nice shooting @texerino NRG VALORANT is up 1-0 Nice shooting @texerinoNRG VALORANT is up 1-0 https://t.co/SChhqk7eTN

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other a couple of times previously and Evil Geniuses have not won a single match against NRG Esports. The teams played against each other in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 North America Stage 2 Challengers and Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship 2022, and Evil Geniuses lost to NRG Esports both times.

Recent Matches

Evil Geniuses has only won one match (against Ghost Gaming) out of the five recent matches. Whereas NRG Esports has won three and lost two recently. The squad only lost to 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan. Hence, NRG Esports has won more matches than Evil Geniuses in recent times.

Potential lineups for VCT NA LCQ

Evil Geniuses:

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Corbin "C0M" Lee (IGL)

Vincent "Apoth" Le

Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

NRG Esports:

Sam "s0m" Oh

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Ian "tex" Botsch

James "hazed" Cobb

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch the NA LCQ matches?

The match will be broadcast live from the official Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans and viewers can cheer for their favorite teams virtually. The match between Evil Geniuses and NRG Esports is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 7 at 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (August 8)/4:30 am IST (August 8).

