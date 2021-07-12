Fake Valorant Mobile beta registration site that fans must be aware of

Valorant has earned itself a big name in just one year. But Riot Games has no intention of being happy with that success and intends to expand into the mobile platform as well.

Since debuting in 2020, Valorant has grown significantly in popularity and recently celebrated its first anniversary. During this event, The developer had announced plans for the future of the game.

These plans include a mobile version of Valorant to expand its franchise availability.

Riot Games have confirmed via press release to multiple platforms that the mobile version of the game is under development. Release date is yet to be announced. — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) June 2, 2021

It is not surprising that Valorant will be coming to mobile platforms. Riot made a similar decision when bringing League of Legends to mobile via Wild Rift. So, fans are getting excited to get their hands on the FPS’s mobile version.

The Valorant Mobile con

The developers have made no statement on the release date for Valorant Mobile. However, yesterday, a site popped up for beta testing for this version, showing the download option for both iOS and Android platforms.

Valorant Mobile announced (no details beyond that)



Riot adds that Valorant currently averages 14m monthly players



Riot is also “preparing to expand the franchise in order to bring Valorant to more players around the world”https://t.co/rKA1YyrC57 pic.twitter.com/o6veGVSfeS — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 2, 2021

However, players must proceed with caution here. This website might look legit, but there are details here and there that make it suspiciously fake.

The image with Yoru that is not really what it says (Screengrab of the website)

The Yoru image on the website has edges as if it was taken from a screengrab. Riot would have surely used an image that doesn’t crop out like this if the site were legit.

Clicking on the “Download for Android” button sees an apk file being downloaded instead of a Play Store page getting loaded. On the other hand, the “Download of iOS” button opens a different page asking for the registered email address for Valorant, username, and server.

If a person chooses to click on the “PLAY NOW” button, it redirects to a registration page. Looking at things closely, when emails and usernames are asked, it ends with an ellipsis. Also, when asking for a password, it shows “Strong Password” under the Password title.

The registration page (Screengrab of the website)

Common people might miss out on some of these details if they don’t look closely. This website is obviously fake, and Valorant will surely give a statement when releasing the game on mobile.

Valorant Mobile will be coming to Android and iOS, but players must be patient. Developing any game takes time, so seeing a port on mobile for this title will take some time.

