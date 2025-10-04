Fnatic vs DRX - Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, live results, and more

Fnatic vs DRX is the penultimate match of the Valorant Champions 2025. The game kicks off at 1 pm CEST on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris. The winner of this game will meet NRG in the Grand Final, while the loser's world championship dreams will be crushed for the year. The former will be eligible for the $1,000,000 contest on October 5, and the loser will go home with the $250,000 check for finishing third.This article covers all the relevant details you should know going into the Fnatic vs DRX at Valorant Champions 2025.Everything you need to know about the Fnatic vs DRX Valorant Champions 2025 Lower FinalPredictionWhen Fnatic and DRX are playing each other, the game can go either way. Based on the teams' recent performance, Fnatic has the edge in this matchup. However, this is contingent on all five players showing up to the game and performing to their full potential.DRX is the more consistent team, and if even a single Fnatic player slacks off during the game, the Koreans are likely to run away with the game.Head-to-headOver the years, the squads have met on the Champions stage four times. Fnatic has won two of these, with the most recent victory being in the upper bracket quarter-final game in Champions 2025.Recent resultsGoing into the Fnatic vs DRX game, the European team is coming off a 4-1 W/L streak, having beaten Rex Regum Qeon, MIBR, DRX, and Paper Rex, before being swept by NRG in yesterday's upper final.DRX also has a 4-1 run in the tournament, with their only loss being against their current opponents. Among the teams DRX has beaten at Champions 2025 are Team Liquid, G2 Esports, MIBR, and Paper Rex.Potential lineupsFnaticJake &quot;Boaster&quot; Howlett (IGL)Austin &quot;crashies&quot; RobertsKajetan &quot;kaajak&quot; HaremskiTimofey &quot;Chronicle&quot; KhromovEmir &quot;Alfajer&quot; Ali BederMilan &quot;Milan&quot; de Meij (Head Coach)DRXKang &quot;BeYN&quot; Ha-binSong &quot;HYUNMIN&quot; Hyun-minKim &quot;MaKo&quot; Myeong-kwan (IGL)No &quot;free1ng&quot; Ha-junCho &quot;Flashback&quot; Min-hyukPyeon &quot;termi&quot; Seon-ho (Head Coach)When and where to watch the Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final - Fnatic vs DRXFnatic and DRX will face each other on the Parisian stage for the final bout on October 4, 2025, at the following local times:US (West): 4 am PT (October 4, 2025)US (East): 7 am ET (October 4, 2025)Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 1 pm CEST (October 4, 2025)India: 4:30 pm IST (October 4, 2025)China: 7 pm CST (October 4, 2025)Japan and Korea: 8 pm JST/KST (October 4, 2025)You can catch the action live on the following channels:TwitchYouTubeLive results for the Fnatic vs DRX Valorant Champions 2025 Lower FinalHere is the map ban for today's game:FNC ban AbyssDRX ban LotusFNC pick SunsetDRX pick CorrodeFNC pick HavenDRX pick BindAscent remainsKeep checking this section for live updates after the conclusion of every map:MapFnaticDRXSunsetCorrodeHaveBindAscent