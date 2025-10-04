  • home icon
  Fnatic vs DRX - Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, live results, and more

Fnatic vs DRX - Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, live results, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:15 GMT
Fnatic vs DRX Valorant Champions 2025
Fnatic vs DRX Valorant Champions 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

Fnatic vs DRX is the penultimate match of the Valorant Champions 2025. The game kicks off at 1 pm CEST on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris. The winner of this game will meet NRG in the Grand Final, while the loser's world championship dreams will be crushed for the year. The former will be eligible for the $1,000,000 contest on October 5, and the loser will go home with the $250,000 check for finishing third.

This article covers all the relevant details you should know going into the Fnatic vs DRX at Valorant Champions 2025.

Everything you need to know about the Fnatic vs DRX Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final

Trending

Prediction

When Fnatic and DRX are playing each other, the game can go either way. Based on the teams' recent performance, Fnatic has the edge in this matchup. However, this is contingent on all five players showing up to the game and performing to their full potential.

DRX is the more consistent team, and if even a single Fnatic player slacks off during the game, the Koreans are likely to run away with the game.

Head-to-head

Over the years, the squads have met on the Champions stage four times. Fnatic has won two of these, with the most recent victory being in the upper bracket quarter-final game in Champions 2025.

Recent results

Going into the Fnatic vs DRX game, the European team is coming off a 4-1 W/L streak, having beaten Rex Regum Qeon, MIBR, DRX, and Paper Rex, before being swept by NRG in yesterday's upper final.

DRX also has a 4-1 run in the tournament, with their only loss being against their current opponents. Among the teams DRX has beaten at Champions 2025 are Team Liquid, G2 Esports, MIBR, and Paper Rex.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)
  • Austin "crashies" Roberts
  • Kajetan "kaajak" Haremski
  • Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
  • Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder
  • Milan "Milan" de Meij (Head Coach)

DRX

  • Kang "BeYN" Ha-bin
  • Song "HYUNMIN" Hyun-min
  • Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan (IGL)
  • No "free1ng" Ha-jun
  • Cho "Flashback" Min-hyuk
  • Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)
When and where to watch the Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final - Fnatic vs DRX

Fnatic and DRX will face each other on the Parisian stage for the final bout on October 4, 2025, at the following local times:

  • US (West): 4 am PT (October 4, 2025)
  • US (East): 7 am ET (October 4, 2025)
  • Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 1 pm CEST (October 4, 2025)
  • India: 4:30 pm IST (October 4, 2025)
  • China: 7 pm CST (October 4, 2025)
  • Japan and Korea: 8 pm JST/KST (October 4, 2025)
You can catch the action live on the following channels:

Live results for the Fnatic vs DRX Valorant Champions 2025 Lower Final

Here is the map ban for today's game:

  • FNC ban Abyss
  • DRX ban Lotus
  • FNC pick Sunset
  • DRX pick Corrode
  • FNC pick Haven
  • DRX pick Bind
  • Ascent remains

Keep checking this section for live updates after the conclusion of every map:

MapFnaticDRX
Sunset
Corrode
Have
Bind
Ascent
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

