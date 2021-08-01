Fnatic will miss the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs after the loss against Team Liquid 

Team Liquid knocked Fnatic out of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 after beating them in the Lower Finals. With this loss, Fnatic will miss the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs as well.

A long, hard-fought battle but we couldn’t pull it through in the end 💔



It's always a show, but our run to Berlin is over, and we’ve got some work to do. GG's @LiquidValorant.



Thanks for watching, supporting, and sticking with us. #ALWAYSFNATIC pic.twitter.com/aJA2BuQNiC — FNATIC (@FNATIC) July 31, 2021

A total of six European teams will get the slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs. Four teams have already qualified from the first European qualifier whereas the teams were fighting for the final two slots in the second qualifier.

However, Giants Gaming and Team Liquid became the finalists of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 and also qualified for the EMEA Playoffs.

Fnatic's journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 has ended

Fnatic and Team Liquid were the Grand-Finalists of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 EMEA Playoffs. Both of these teams have also represented their region in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Fnatic finished as the runners-up in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik after losing against Sentinels in the Grand-Finals. They came back in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 to continue their domination.

However, things were not in their favor from the start. They failed to finish in the top four in the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 1 and were forced to try their luck in the Challengers 2.

In Challengers 2, they dropped to Lower-Bracket after losing against Giants Gaming in the Upper Semi-Final. Fnatic faced Team Liquid in a best-of-five series in the Lower-Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2. After a thrilling series, Team Liquid beat them with a 3-2 scoreline, knocked them out of the competition and ended their Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 EMEA Playoffs dreams.

What next for Fnatic?

Fnatic currently has the highest circuit points in the EMEA region. If they drop from the first two slots they will have another chance in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier and if they win that, they will secure their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 at the end of this year.

