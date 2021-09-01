Fracture has been deeply integrated with the mirror-verse seen in Duality and the larger Valorant lore

The seventh map of Valorant, set to arrive with Episode 3 Act 2, references the lore development seen during the Duality cinematic.

Riot Games has not only developed an amazing competitive first-person shooter esports in Valorant but has also created deep lore with interesting characters and fascinating plot points. While much of the story remains shrouded, Riot Games promises to slowly unveil it as the game progresses.

Recently, a popular theory aboutmirror-verse was proven to be true, as it was confirmed with the cinematic Duality.

With the new Fracture map, Riot Games builds upon the lore and continues the storytelling.

The narrative continues with the latest map of Valorant, Fracture

A common complaint regarding Valorant has been its lack in the number of maps, with the game launching with four maps and two being added in a year. However, what Valorant lacks in the number of maps, more than makes up for it with the quality of maps.

Each of the Valorant maps is not only unique with visual storytelling but also has an integration with the overall conflict. In Fracture, like previous maps, the developers of Valorant have inserted a lot of storytelling with the aim to create a "what happened here" question for players to ponder.

In reference to the narrative, David Nottingham, the Creative Director of Valorant said,

For narrative, we wanted to create a setting that would play a role in expanding players' understanding of the conflict at play in VALORANT. After the Duality cinematic revealed to players the existence of a twin Earth, our aim was to give players a further peek into the conflict at stake between these two worlds. And in Fracture, we see that perhaps there are aspects of the conflict not as black and white as might initially appear.

With the recent confirmation of the mirror-verse theory, the entire Valorant lore enthusiast community has exploded with excitement. Fans have been pondering the reason behind the mirror agents from Earth 2 attacking the Radianite reserve of Earth 1.

Will Viper finally answer what Phoenix asked? Who is the true antagonist? Why was Valorant Protocol formed? Perhaps Fracture and Valorant will Episode 3 Act 2 answer these questions.

