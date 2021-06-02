G2 Esports releases ardiis, paTiTek, and zeek from the Valorant roster

The European esports organization G2 recently announced that they are parting ways with Ardiis, PatiTek and Zeek from their Valorant roster.

G2 Esports is one of the most well-known esports organizations in the EU region. When the organization first announced that they are entering the Valorant esports back in June 2020, fans were beyond excited to see the G2 Valorant roster.

It's been fun.



Today, we part ways with @G2Patitek, @G2ardiis, and @G2zeek. Best of luck boys, we'll see you on the server 👊 pic.twitter.com/Gd6UNzciA5 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) June 2, 2021

The roster won several tournaments but failed to make an impression during the ongoing Valorant Champions Tour. This could be a possible reason for the significant changes to the roster.

G2 bids farewell to 3 of their Valorant players

Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski joined the G2 Esports Valorant roster back in June of 2020. In fact, after Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho, he was the second player to join the roster. Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks was the 4th player to join the roster, following Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi. Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt joined the G2 Valorant roster much later in January 2021, after David “davidp” Prins became inactive.

On June 2nd 2021, the 1 year anniversary of Valorant, G2 announced that they will be bidding farewell to Ardiis, PatiTek, and Zeek, with only mixwell and pyth remaining on the active roster. G2 Esports released a farewell video for the three of them, while wishing them well for their future.

Farewell to the king @G2ardiis, funniest player ever and insane talent. @G2Patitek best human being i've met in this business, great player and teammate.



Also @G2zeek even though we didn't play much together, I know he can go really far.



I will miss you.

See you in Berlin.🔥 pic.twitter.com/atyqB2i6Ck — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) June 2, 2021

It's been a pleasure, 11 months with @G2Patitek & @G2ardiis, 5 months with @G2zeek, we had some insane moments together that I will never forget for the rest of my life. Best of luck in the future boys, hope to see you on the big stage soon, you guys are legends — pyth =DD (@G2pyth) June 2, 2021

The changes have left fans wondering whom the organization is going to recruit to reform the G2 Valorant roster.

G2 Esports’ performance in Valorant Champions Tour

G2 Esports is one of the most recognizable European organizations. However, the roster has failed to leave an impression during both stages of the Valorant Champions Tour.

Even though the G2 Roosters qualified for all 3 Challengers during Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour, they lost during the round of 8. They lost top Ninjas in Pajamas in Challengers 1 and 2, and DefuseTeam in Challengers 3.

During Challengers 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2, the G2 roster failed to qualify by losing to Team Vitality in round-of-32. While they did win against Team Vitality and qualify for the Challengers 2, they lost to Fnatic in the quarterfinals.

With the recent changes to the roster, G2 fans bid farewell to the departing players and are hopeful for the future of the Valorant roster.

Edited by Gautham Balaji