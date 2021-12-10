Gambit Esports vs KRU Esports: Valorant Champions 2021 semi-finals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 has almost reached its final lap, as only four remain in the tournament from the 16 participating teams at the start of the campaign.

Gambit Esports is ready to face LATAM's KRU Esports in the Valorant Champions 2021 semi-final tomorrow. The winner will reach the Grand-Finals and will have a chance to become the world champions.

Which team will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 Grand-Finals?

Gambit Esports qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 semi-finals by defeating X10 CRIT in the quarter-finals. The Russian side won the tie with a 2-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, KRU Esports pulled off another upset in the competition by beating Fnatic with a 2-1 scoreline in the quarter-finals. Previously, the Argentine side knocked out Sentinels in the group stage.

Prediction

Gambit Esports is one of the favorites to win the title. However, being an underdog, KRU Esports has eliminated some favorites like Sentinels and Fnatic in their last two games. They will surely try to replicate that against the Russian side tomorrow.

Gambit Esports is known for its highly strategic gameplay and pulling off its best in most pressurized situations. With players like Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov and Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin in the team backed by Igor "Redgar" Vlasov's brain are the assets for the Russian side in this match.

On the other hand, KRU Esports is known for its high-aggressive gameplay. Having players like Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari, Angelo "keznit" Mori, and Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez in the team KRU Esports can pull off another miracle tomorrow.

Head-to-head

There has been no previous encounter between the two sides in official tournaments. It will be interesting to see who goes ahead after the match tomorrow.

Recent results

Both teams have been on top of their form recently. Both Gambit Esports and KRU Esports have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Gambit Esports vs KRU Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential line-up

Gambit Esports

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

When and where to watch?

The semi-final tie between Gambit Esports and KRU Esports in the Valorant Champions 2021 will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 12, 1:30 a.m. IST.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen