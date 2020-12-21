Gen.G Esports is the Valorant Knights Before Christmas champion

After the controversial claims of Ninja’s Time In against Built By Gamers (BBG), everybody had their eyes on the Valorant Knights Before Christmas tournament, organized by Pittsburg Knights.

After the initial disqualification of BBG without substantial evidence, everyone was upset with the organizers. However, they soon went back on their decision and allowed BBG to continue.

While we were disappointed in the initial DQ, we are grateful for the quick resolution and invitation to remain in the tournament. That said, the team has elected to forgo the remainder of the tournament as we prepare for upcoming events. — BBG (@builtbygamers) December 20, 2020

BBG clarified on Twitter that even though they were happy for the quick resolution, the team would not continue in the Valorant tournament and instead forfeit their match against Gen.G Esports.

Valorant Knights Before Christmas quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1 (Gen.G vs. Built By Gamers)

BBG forfeited the match, and Gen.G won the match by default, qualifying for Semifinal 1.

Quarterfinal 2 (Pittsburgh Knights vs. XSET)

XSET took the first match on Split 6-13. PK made a comeback, taking the second match on Haven 13-7. XSET then wasted no time and won the third match on Icebox 7-13, securing the best of three 2-1 and qualifying for Semifinal 1.

Advertisement

Congratulations to @GenG as they are crowned champions of the Knights Before Christmas presented by @eBay

🏆@GenG $6,000

2⃣ @dignitas $3,000

3⃣ @XSETGAMING $1,000



Thanks to everyone who were part of the fun!



Also, read up on our Xmas giveaway!

🎁 https://t.co/sRhRvPwn9k pic.twitter.com/WT0uqZUR7z — Pittsburgh Knights (@KnightsGG) December 21, 2020

Quarterfinal 3 (Equinox Esports vs. ex-Serenity)

NOX won the first two matches on Haven and Split 13-2 and 13-6, respectively. The third map was not needed, as NOX won the best of three 2-0 to qualify for Semifinal 2.

Quarterfinal 4 (Rise vs. Dignitas)

The first match on Bind went to overtime, with DIG securing it at a close score of 13-15, barely beating out Rise. DIG then won the second match on Bind 3-13 to win the best of three 0-2, thus qualifying for Semifinal 2.

Valorant Knights before Christmas semifinals

Semifinal 1

(Gen.G vs. XSET)

Even though XSET won the first match on Haven 9-13, Gen.G won the other two games. The second one on Bind was claimed 13-11, while the third game on Split was sewn up 13-8. Gen.G secured the best of three 2-1 and qualified for the Finals.

Advertisement

Semifinal 2 (Equinox Esports vs. Dignitas)

DIG dominated Semifinal 2 by winning back to back games in Ascent (7-13) and Haven (5-13). The third map on Bind was forgone as DIG qualified for finals.

Third-place match (Equinox Esports vs XSET)

XSET won consecutive matches on Haven and Bind 13-4 and 13-8, respectively, securing third place in the Valorant tournament.

We take 2nd place in #KnightsXmas!



Was a tough series, but ggwp all! 🎉#DIGWIN pic.twitter.com/mqbF1AIT6Q — Dignitas (@dignitas) December 21, 2020

Valorant Knights before Christmas Finals (Gen.G vs. Dignitas)

Dignitas won the first match on Haven after it went to overtime 12-14. Gen.G then made a comeback with a dominant display to claim the second game 13-4 on Ascent. Ultimately, Gen.G clinched the third match on Bind 13-10 to win the best of three 2-1.

Advertisement

Thus, the team secured its place as the Champion of the Valorant Knights Before Christmas tournament. Gen.G also took to Twitter to show some of its brilliant winning moments.

WHAT A PERFECT HOLD TO TAKE THE LEAD! 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/y5EsVe0nm5 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) December 21, 2020

Gen.G went home with a lovely Christmas gift of $6,000, while Dignitas got $3,000, and XSET won $1,000.