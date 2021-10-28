Gen.G Esports vs Luminosity - Valorant NA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more (Updated)

After a long pause, the Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier for the North American Region made a return to give one professional team a wildcard entry into Valorant Champions.

Currently, the North American Last Chance Qualifier still consists of eight professional teams and has seen no eliminations so far. All of the teams are equally promising, but only one can advance to Valorant Champions, Riot Games' annual international tournament. Each of these teams will be competing against each other in their respective brackets until only one team remains to see the main stage.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na The wait is over. North America's #VALORANTLCQ is back! The fight for the final NA spot at VALORANT Champions continues today. The wait is over. North America's #VALORANTLCQ is back! The fight for the final NA spot at VALORANT Champions continues today. https://t.co/Jee59OSYuk

With the conclusion of the Upper bracket Quarterfinals, four teams are going to compete in the Lower Bracket Round 1, where only two teams can go forward to Round 2. Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming are two such teams that will compete to the best of their abilities in order to remain in the tournament and continue their journey forward.

Predictions and head to head details for Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier: Gen.G Esports vs Luminosity Gaming

Unfortunately, both Luminosity Gaming and Gen.G Esports failed to win the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. As a result, they will be facing each other in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket matches until one is eliminated.

Both teams have never faced off against each other before and will be competing in the Lower Bracket Round 1 for the first time.

In terms of performance, both these teams have not managed to secure many victories recently. However, if a prediction has to be made between the two, Luminosity Gaming seems to have performed slightly better in their previous matches.

When and where to watch: NA Lower Bracket Round 1 between Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming

Any fans willing to watch these two teams face off in the elimination round can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitch to watch them live at 12:30 AM IST (+5:30 GMT) on October 29, 2021. However, the timing might see some changes because of a previous storm-related power outage faced by the organizers.

Recent results of Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming

If both the team’s Valorant tournament match histories are directly compared, both have faced a series of losses in their last five matches. However, the only exception is that Gen.G Esports did secure one win in their last five encounters.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise. Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise.

Rosters of Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming for NA LCQ

Gen.G Esports

Anthony “gMd” Guimond

Nolan “Temperature” Pepper

Shawn “Shawn” O’Riley

Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison

Kenneth “koosta” Suen

Luminosity Gaming

Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond

Alex “aproto” Protopapas

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Will “dazzLe” Loafman

Kaleb “moose” Jayne

