Gen.G vs LOUD - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Kicking off on February 13, 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, VCT LOCK//IN is the largest international Valorant event till date, with participants consisting of 30 partnered teams from the Pacific, EMEA, and Americas Leagues as well as two invited teams from China.

These 32 teams have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega, where they will fight it out in two separate single-elimination brackets until the Grand Final. The winner of this event will take home a cash prize of $100,000 and win an additional slot for their region in this year's Masters.

With today being Day 3 of the tournament, the final match for the day is between Gen.G from the Pacific League and reigning world champions LOUD. Although this particular match was supposed to be held on Day 1, it was postponed due to illness in the LOUD camp.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN follows a single-elimination format, where even a single loss will lead to immediate elimination. This will be the final match in the first round of the Group Alpha and will finalize all of the teams going into the quarterfinals from this group.

Gen.G vs LOUD at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the last match of the Alpha Group?

Predictions

All five players on the current roster of Gen.G Esports were signed back in October 2022. Although Meteor is coming in from Northeption, the rest of the squad was transferred over from the erstwhile South Korean team, On Sla2ers. Gen.G's players have been practicing together for about four months before coming into VCT LOCK//IN.

LOUD let go of two of their star players, Sacy and pANcada, who moved over to Sentinels, after winning VCT Champions 2022 and gaining partner status with Riot Games. They signed caunzin and tuyz in November 2022, along with their new head coach, fRoD. Considering that this iteration of the team hasn't made an official appearance yet, it will be interesting to see whether they can carry on with the legacy that the previous roster had set.

That being said, LOUD still has its core of three players that won Champions 2022 intact, and will also have the 'home-crowd buff' going into today's game. LOUD are definitely the favorites in this match-up and it would be quite an upset if they were knocked out in the very first stage of the tournament.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, these two teams haven't played against each other yet.

Recent results

LOUD 🇧🇷 @LOUDgg



Estreia vs GEN G a partir das 20h no LOCK IN - SP



Hora de relembrar a nossa trajetória e mostrar pra todos que os campeões mundiais estão aqui e essa é a nossa casa.



SEM MEDO, Amanhã é dia de voltarmos a ser um só dentro do server de VALORANTEstreia vs GEN G a partir das 20h no LOCK IN - SPHora de relembrar a nossa trajetória e mostrar pra todos que os campeões mundiais estão aqui e essa é a nossa casa.SEM MEDO, #LOUDWIN Amanhã é dia de voltarmos a ser um só dentro do server de VALORANTEstreia vs GEN G a partir das 20h no LOCK IN - SP Hora de relembrar a nossa trajetória e mostrar pra todos que os campeões mundiais estão aqui e essa é a nossa casa.SEM MEDO, #LOUDWIN https://t.co/oq9UVyNpeN

The Gen.G banner entered the APAC Valorant scene after the partnership program was announced. In November 2022, they played their only official matches at the GES Asia tournament. They made it to the upper bracker semifinals, where they lost against DRX with a 1-2 scoreline. In the consolation finals of the tournament, they lost to Zeta Division 0-2.

LOUD's last official match was their VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final against OpTic Gaming. They beat the tournament favorites with a dominant 3-1 scoreline and became the reigning world champions.

Potential line-ups

Gen.G

Yu "TS" Tae-seok

Tae-seok Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

Tae-O Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Seung-won Yeom "eKo" Wang-ryong

Wang-ryong Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Ha-jin Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Matias "saadhak" Delipetro

Delipetro Arthur "tuyz" Andrade

Andrade Felipe "Less" de Loyola

de Loyola Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

The upcoming match will be livestreamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant. If you prefer additional commentary, content creators and players from across the world will be hosting watchparties. Gen.G will take on LOUD on February 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm PST/12:00 am CET (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who do you think will win? Gen.G LOUD 0 votes