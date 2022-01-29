Global Esports vs True Rippers: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 semi-final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After back-to-back thrilling matches in the Quarter Final stage of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1, it's time to have some extra spice in the Semi Final.

Global Esports will take on True Rippers in the first Semi Final of the VCC India Qualifier 1. Both teams will play a best-of-three series with a spot in the Grand Final at stake.

Global Esports and True Rippers: Who will be the first team to reach final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1?

Global Esports secured a hard-fought victory against God Particles in the first Quarter Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 with a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, True Rippers secured a flawless 2-0 victory over Tryouts to knock them out.

Predictions

Judging by the current form and past results, Global Esports has a better chance of winning today. However, the defending champions can be vulnerable at times, which was visible in the match against God Particles last night.

However, with players like Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Akshay "Kappa" Sinkar in the team, it is very tough to beat Global Esports.

However, True Rippers have come up with something special at the VCC 2022 by tweaking their playstyle a little bit. With a completely new Agent composition, the team is approaching games differently and leaving opponents puzzled.

With Sahil "1TaPGoD" Duble and Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed in the team, True Rippers have it in them to surprise the holders later today.

Head-to-head

Global Esports have faced True Rippers once, with the former winning 2-0.

Recent results

Global Esports have won four of their last five games in all competitions, while True Rippers have won three in their previous five matches.

Global Esports and True Rippers recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

True Rippers

Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed

Sahil "1TaPGoD" Duble

Kaustabh "BoNeS" Kadam

Pruthvi "RelliK" Rathod

Varun "Mast3r" Menon

When and where to watch?

South Asian fans can watch the first Semi Final between Global Esports and True Rippers in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on 29 January from 5.30 pm IST.

