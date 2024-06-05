Groom gets Valorant-themed cake, leaving community overjoyed

Valorant has a diverse fanbase comprising people from all over the world. A recent Reddit post made by a groom who was surprised with a Valorant-themed cake on their wedding day has brought the community together in celebration. u/abstractgobsmacked took to their profile to share a picture of them receiving a cake from their wife as part of a wedding tradition. They revealed that the cake had to be based on the groom's interests or hobbies.

OP called it a "Southern" tradition during weddings. They appeared to be over the moon in the image uploaded with the post.

u/abstractgobsmacked also revealed that the cake had a little monitor, mouse, and headphones on top of it. Redditors on the game's subreddit had an overwhelmingly positive response to the post and wanted to celebrate the moment with the couple. One Redditor, u/IIIDzire, believed that the groom found the "right person" to be with.

u/TalonJames highlighted how the cake was an extremely thoughtful gift. It showed that the OP's partner was familiar with their hobbies and interests. The user also congratulated the couple:

Another fan of the game, u/Mandydeth, was so excited about the wedding gift that they urged Riot Games to turn it into a card. Riot is known to memorialize interesting community moments by paying homage to them in stickers and cards included in battle passes. This is one of those moments that could be immortalized in the game:

In the thread, the OP mentioned that they were not particularly good at the game. Valorant fan u/Ayush12811 joked that the groom may have accumulated losses in the game but not in real life:

Finally, u/FlawsomeVictory pointed out how losing in the game was only temporary. They predicted that having a loving partner in their life would automatically help them win matches and rank up in the game afterward. They believed that it was only a matter of time:

Valorant has previously paid homage to important community moments

The battle pass has become a way to pay homage to interesting or important moments for the community. Riot has previously paid tribute to Gizem "Luie" Harmankaya, a Turkish pro who unfortunately passed away. They did so by creating a Player title called 'Gizem.'

Another instance was the inclusion of the 'Finest' player tag in honor of Lance ‘Finest’ Arcilla who gave the community the iconic "Revive me, Jett" meme. A spray was also created to commemorate the iconic moment.