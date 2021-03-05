Hiko expresses thoughts on how seriously one should take Valorant's ranked matchmaking

Professional Valorant player Spencer "Hiko" Martin, of team 100Thieves, recently shared his concerns about ranked matchmaking in Valorant.

This matter has been weighing down on Hiko for a while. Every time someone tells him to take ranked matchmaking in a more casual way, he loses his cool over the matter.

Despite it being a competitive game, the player’s attitude towards gameplay has always been a point of debate. While some say it is best enjoyed casually, others might oppose it and stick to their view of taking ranked matchmaking seriously. Hiko has been no different in this matter. A clip from his stream was taken out regarding this matter.

Valorant ranked matchmaking

Valorant is the newest addition to the FPS genre, and was developed by Riot Games. The game was created solely for the purpose of growing a competitive esports ecosystem around its roots. And thus, the need to take its ranked matchmaking seriously comes without saying.

However, just like any other competitive game, there are always players in the game who take the game too lightly and aim to enjoy the title casually. As a result, players who take ranked matchmaking seriously are often shunned for their level of effort.

Players who give their every last bit of effort are often heartbroken by just a simple phrase such as, “take it easy, it’s just a game.”

Advertisement

Upon being asked why Hiko takes ranked matchmaking seriously, he explains to his chat how important the whole scene is to him. According to him:

Okay then, you can have fun. But if you’re not gonna try, you don’t play comp. You go play unrated, go play escalation, go play spike rush, go play deathmatch, go play anything but ranked.

He also adds that there is an absolute need for seriousness in ranked matchmaking. He says:

Ranked should be the mode where you wanna be trying.

He mocks casual players saying that if they want to just vibe and pull off more kills playing Reyna, they should just stick to Unrated or Escalation.

Community reaction

Once this clip was posted on Reddit, users who play Valorant also expressed their anger and frustration over the casual approach that many players take towards ranked matchmaking in Valorant.