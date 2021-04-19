How to appear offline in Valorant

Riot Games’ Valorant, the tactical 5v5 shooter, has no official in-game setting to appear offline, but players can use a third party application.

Valorant has become one of the trending FPS games. It attracts a large number of players within a span of only one year. The game comes from Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends (LoL). But, the community has been curious about the presence of any invisibility feature for both games.

It has been confirmed that there is no tool available in both Valorant and League of Legends to allow players to appear offline. The developers don’t provide any option to be hidden from friends or become invisible. Hence, the only option left is to use a third-party application.

Unlike PlayStation 5 (PS5), Overwatch, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and Steam, there is no invisibility feature in Valorant. Nonetheless, a third-party application, Deceive, allows users to appear offline or invisible.

How to use Deceive to hide from friends in Valorant?

Deceive is an open-source program that allows the user to hide their online status in games like Valorant and League of Legends. It shows the user as offline to his/her friends.

The software will cut the between Valorant chat servers which make the use appear offline or invisible in the game.

Steps to download Deceive

To install Deceive, the user needs to follow the steps given below:

Download the Deceive software.

Create a shortcut of Deceive.exe.

Right click on Deceive.exe - Shortcut.

Go to Properties.

Add "Valorant" at the end of the Target field.

Press ‘OK’ and run the application.

Will the use of Deceive result in to ban in Valorant?

Riot Games has gotten stricter policies against the use of any third-party application, which may result in a ban.

It states:

"No software should interfere directly with the in-game player experience between when you press “Play” and the end of game screen."

However, as per the community, developers have confirmed that the use of Deceive will not lead to a game ban as it does not affect the Vanguard.

Hence, using Deceive to hide from friends or appearing offline in Valorant will be safe.