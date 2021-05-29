The recently announced Valorant Conquerors Championship has esports players across India excited for the chance to compete at the highest level.

Valorant Champions Tour has become a worldwide sensation. Teams across the world are giving their all to win the title. However, to qualify, a team must overcome many challenges and prove to be the best in the region.

Valorant Conquerors Championship, organized by Nodwin Gaming in partnership with Riot Games, gives Indian and other South Asian teams a chance for one team to qualify from the APAC region.

How can Indian teams participate in the Valorant Conquerors Championship?

Over the last year, there have been multiple amazing tournaments in the region, but none have had a higher stake. The winning team will not only prove to be the best in the region, they will also get a chance to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier, which can lead to the Valorant Championship Tour.

Welcome to the #VCT ! Players in South Asia will now have a pathway into VALORANT Champions: the end of year World Final for our sport. Top teams from the VALORANT Conquerors Championship will be able to qualify for the Asia Last Chance Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/9XkyEDkj1T — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 29, 2021

Since the launch of Valorant, multiple talented professional teams, both organization owned and independent, have been formed in India. Different fandoms have formed around the different teams, as well as several interested sponsors have also entered the region.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is an amazing opportunity by Nodwin Gaming, where Indian teams can qualify for the biggest Valorant Tournament in the world, the Valorant Champions Tour.

The main question on every player’s mind is how to participate in the Valorant Conquerors Championship tournament. There will be a set of 6 qualifiers, divided by region. The qualifiers are as follows:

India Pakistan & Afghanistan Sri Lanka & Maldives Bangladesh Nepal & Bhutan Wildcard

Each of the Valorant Conquerors Championship qualifiers will have a fixed set of slots. Players will need to register and qualify by playing online qualifying matches. Qualified teams advance to the regional qualifiers. The registration begins on June 15th 2021.

Valorant Conquerors Championship, the road to Valorant Champions Tour

The Valorant Conquerors Championship by Nodwin Gaming brings a unique opportunity for teams from India and South Asia to get the chance to compete at the highest level. After a series of qualifiers, the top teams will face off in the playoffs, from where the top two teams will face off in the grand finals.

The winner will play in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, facing teams from South East Asia, Korea, and Japan. The winner of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier will get the opportunity to compete at the Valorant Champions Tour.