How to change username in Valorant (2022)

Valorant is one of the most popular tactical shooters in the gaming world, and every player in Valorant has a username that is unique to them. With a unique username, it's easy to identify players in the game. However, there are a lot of instances when players want to change their usernames in the game.

Valorant, developed by Riot Games, revolves around two teams of five players each. One team's objective is to plant the Spike at one of the multiple designated sites on a map within a given amount of time, while the other team has to defend these sites and prevent the Spike from exploding.

The team that manages to achieve their objective or manages to eliminate the enemy team within a given amount of time, wins the round. After 12 rounds, the teams reverse their roles, and the first team to win 13 rounds, wins the match.

Several players choose to display their unique usernames in the game. However, some players may want to change their username after a while. The process of changing the username in the game can be slightly difficult for individuals who are new to the game or are unfamiliar with the process. So here's a quick guide for changing Valorant username in 2022.

Step-by-step guide for changing a username in Valorant

In order to change the username, players will need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Players will have to log into their account on the Riot Games website from a browser. Alternatively, they could also select the humanoid icon on the top right corner on the Riot Client. From there, players will have to click on the Account Settings.

Players need to click on the humanoid icon on the Riot Client (Image via Riot Games)

Step 2: Players will be taken to the Riot Games webpage, where they will be asked to log into their Riot Games account.

Players will be taken to the Riot Games webpage, where they will be asked to log into their Riot Games account. Step 3: Players will then be prompted to enter the code that was sent to their email.

Players will then be prompted to enter the code that was sent to their email. Step 4: Once they have successfully logged into their account, players will have to click on the Riot ID tab on the panel on the left side.

Once they have successfully logged into their account, players will have to click on the Riot ID tab on the panel on the left side. Step 5: Clicking on the tab should open up a page with the player's Riot Games username and tag. Here, players can set their new username along with a tag. The tag is usually a 4-digit number, but in many situations, special words or tags are also allowed.

Players can set their own unique username on the Riot Account Management website (Image via Riot Games)

Step 6: After entering the name and tag, players will have to save the changes before they exit the website.

These are the steps that a player needs to follow to change their username in Valorant. Players need to remember that they can change their name once every 30 days.

The username in Valorant is something that is unique to every player. Moreover, this game is played by individuals from all age groups. So players should refrain from using profanities or expletives in their username. Players should also refrain from using any racist words in usernames. Such names can be reported by other players in the community, which may result in a suspension or a ban.

