How to check purchase history in Valorant?

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles since its release in 2020. The unique theme of the game, which combines gunplay with agent's abilities, has attracted a lot of players to Riot's shooter.

To make the game more attractive, the title offers multiple weapon skins and cosmetics in the game. Players can add all these weapon skins, cosmetics, gun buddies, and other items to their inventory by spending VP (in-game currency).

However, to add VP to their in-game wallets, players need to spend real-life currency. Players will receive several purchase options along with multiple packages, and they can buy any package as per their choice.

However, sometimes, players may require the purchase details of previous months. This article will provide a step-by-step guide for players so they can check their purchase history in the game.

Guide to check purchase history in Valorant

It is not possible to keep track of spending in the game. However, in certain cases, players might need to have the exact details of their purchase. Players need to follow the steps below to check their purchase history in the game.

Step 1: Search 'Valorant purchase history' on a web browser and visit the given link, or click here.

Log In to Riot account (Screengrab from Riot)

Step 2: Click on the "Log In" option.

Add Riot account credentials (Screengrab from Riot)

Step 3: Add the User Name and Password to sign in to the Riot account.

Get your purchase history with details (Screengrab from Riot)

Step 4: After logging in, players will be required to verify their account. Once they complete the verification on the next page, they will get a "Get My Purchase History" option. By clicking on the option, players will receive the details of all their expenditures till date.

Edited by Saman