How to choose the perfect main agent in Valorant

Valorant has gained immense popularity since its release last year. A unique combination of unique agent abilities and gungame separates the tactical shooting game from other FPS titles.

Players need to be efficient with both their guns and their individual agent's abilities to perform better in a match. However, for some new players, it might be difficult to choose an agent. In this article, players will learn how to select the main agent in Valorant according to their gameplay style.

Choose the main agent in Valorant as per gameplay style

Valorant currently has 16 agents. Each of these agents have unique abilities and specific roles in the game. Based on their role, the agents can be divided into four categories:

Duelist

Controller

Initiator

Sentinel

While choosing a main agent, players need to have a clear idea about the strongest and weakest points of their own playstyle. This self-analysis will help them choose an agent who fits their comfort level.

When to choose a duelist

The role of a duelist is to be at the frontline, taking out frags and assuring his team safe entry into a site. Duelists need to have very sharp aim and an aggressive playstyle to fulfill their role efficiently.

If a player has all these qualities, he should go for the duelist role. Either Reyna, Phoenix, or Yoru can be the primary duelist of the player's team, or Raze or Jett can be the secondary duelist.

When to choose a controller

A controller dictates the pace of the game using their abilities. They are a perfect support for their team. However, the use of such characters requires that players have the necessary knowledge and game sense.

If a player prefers a support role for their team, they should try agents like Omen, Astra, Viper, and Brimstone.

When to choose an initiator

The role of the initiator in Valorant is to gather information on opponents' positions, so that their team can take control of a site. Some initiators can work as pseudo-duelists as well by utilizing their flashes.

Players with high game sense and sharp aim can choose agents like Sova, Breach, Skye, or KAY/O as their main agent.

When to choose a sentinel:

The role of a sentinel in Valorant is to defend a site for their team and stop the rotation of opponents while their team is on the attacking side. Sentinel players need to be extremely patient to perform the best at their role.

Sentinel agents have good defensive skills as well as tracking abilities. There are currently three Sentinels in Valorant - Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage. Players can choose any of these agents according to their team's needs.

Remember, to be a good Valorant player, it is essential to be familiar with all the agents in the game as well as their respective abilities.

