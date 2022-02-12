How to claim 'Dance of Luck' Buddy in Valorant through Prime Gaming?

Valorant players are set to get another exclusive gun buddy through Prime Gaming if they have a subscription to Amazon Prime. The upcoming "Dance of Luck" Buddy will be available in the game from February 26.

Developers often come up with exciting rewards and attractive cosmetics to make the game more interesting. Most of these weapon skins are available on the in-game store and come rotationally at a specific price. Players need to spend VPs (in-game currency) to claim these items.

However, players can also get free cosmetics and items by completing the Agent contract. Aside from that, there is another way to collect free in-game rewards through Prime Gaming.

floxay @floxayyy Next Prime reward, "Dance of Luck" Buddy, available from Feb ~26th. Next Prime reward, "Dance of Luck" Buddy, available from Feb ~26th. https://t.co/JzF377ilbM

But, players can only collect these rewards if they have an Amazon Prime subscription. This article will provide a step-by-step guide for players so they can easily claim the upcoming 'Dance of Luck' gun buddy through Prime Gaming.

Step by step guide to collect 'Dance of Luck' gun buddy in Valorant through Prime Gaming:

Amazon Prime Gaming offers several in-game items to players for different games. Valorant players can also use these items by connecting their Riot Games account and their Amazon Prime account. Players will receive various sprays, weapon skins, gun buddies, and player cards for free every month.

These are the two conditions to access Prime Gaming for Valorant players:

Amazon Prime Subscription The player lives in an Amazon Prime Gaming-supported country.

Players need to follow the steps below to claim the 'Dance of Luck' gun buddy, which will be available later this month.

Step 1: Players need to first visit the Prime Gaming website and enter their Riot Games ID.

Step 2: Players will be redirected to the Prime Gaming page.

Step 3: Grab 'Dance of Luck' gun buddy by clicking the 'Claim Now' option.

Step 4: Open the game and go to the 'Collection' Tab.

Step 5: Select the gun buddy and equip to the item.

After completing these steps, players can use the new 'Dance of Luck' gun buddy by equipping it on their favorite gun.

