How to copy crosshair settings in Valorant?

Valorant is an aim-sensitive game, and to overcome this, the FPS game has a very accessible feature that allows them to copy crosshair settings in Valorant. This feature can be utilized to copy settings from professional players, like TH benjyfishy or 100T Asuna. It can also be used with friends and even other random players they may end up meeting in a matchup.

Now, there are two ways to do so. One is a fully manual way where players can get details from others regarding their primary crosshair and enter it separately. The second way and more convenient option is to copy crosshair settings in Valorant by importing them.

Copy crosshair settings in Valorant: How to import crosshair?

Copying someone else's crosshair settings can help you (Image via Riot Games)

Manually changing every aspect of your crosshair can be somewhat time-consuming. Moreover, getting the numbers right may prove to be a cumbersome task, leaving behind the possibility of an error.

While it is still a good way to copy crosshair settings in Valorant, perhaps just importing settings is the perfect manner to get it across.

To do so, follow the steps noted below:

Launch Valorant and look at your top right for the Settings icon.

Click on it, and a pop-up window will appear. Click on 'Settings'.

This will take you to the settings menu. On the top bar, you will see options for specific areas. Choose 'Crosshair'.

Before moving forward, ensure that you have copied a crosshair code from somewhere. Crosshair codes can look like this: 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Once on the Crosshair settings screen, click on the 'Import' icon. It appears similar to the 'Download' icon.

This will open up a window where you can paste your copied crosshair code. Paste it in and click on 'Import'.

Doing this will successfully import your copied crosshair. Congratulations, now you have successfully copied a crosshair. The next step is to name it something unique to keep it separate from all the other crosshairs.

The crosshair plays an important part in any FPS game. Using smaller to medium-sized crosshairs can always help improve your aim by helping you focus on that headshot.

This is why it is advisable to copy crosshair settings from professional players who usually use smaller versions and settings in their games. More importantly, Valorant also allows players to change enemy outlines from the General settings menu.

Ensure that your crosshair color is in stark contrast to your enemy outlines. For instance, having a White crosshair on a Red enemy outline can help see the opponent better.

At the same time, having both the outlines and the crosshair red would be problematic and might cause issues seeing the opponent as clearly. Pick your colors wisely to aid your aim further before you copy crosshair settings in Valorant.