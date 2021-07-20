Since the release of Valorant, the game has secured a place among the most famous competitive FPS titles in existence. For a young game such as Valorant, rising to such heights is no small feat. Gaining such a huge fan-following takes a considerable amount of time. The fact that Valorant managed to do it within a single year proves how much potential this game has in its store.

Even though the game has reached such heights, there still exist some rudimentary issues which still need addressing. One of them being the “Low Client FPS” issue. This issue is usually shown to players when their system can provide more than the current FPS and due to some error, the actual FPS is getting low.

At first look, this issue might not seem severe enough since it just gives a slightly lower FPS than usual. However, in tight situations, this issue can turn the tides of a game, ruining the gaming experience of the affected player.

Here is how to fix the “Low Client FPS” issue in Valorant.

Methods to fix the issue in Valorant

There are two sets of approaches one can take based on their hardware. The biggest reason behind the “Low Client FPS” issue is when a third-party overlay system runs in the background while the player is engaged in a game of Valorant.

The “Instant Replay” feature provided by the AMD graphics driver has been pinpointed as one of the main reasons for the occurrence of the issue. Turning it off should easily fix this issue.

Instant Replay option in AMD settings

If this does not fix the issue, the next plausible step is to disable the AMD ReLive feature found in the AMD settings.

The ReLive option in AMD settings

Now, for non-AMD users, the approach is a bit different, as they must disable the Fullscreen Optimization for Valorant. Here are the steps as to how the user can disable the Fullscreen Optimization for Valorant:

Open File Explorer and navigate to the directory where Valorant is installed.

Open the ‘VALORANT-win64-shipping.exe’ file inside the Win64 directory which can be found in the game directory.

Once located, the user has to right-click on the .exe file and choose properties.

In the properties, navigate to the compatibility tab.

Once there, tick the “Disable Fullscreen Optimization” option. Once done, click on apply and exit.

By following these steps, the user can easily fix the “Low Client FPS” issue in Valorant. However, if these steps do not fix the issue, there is always the option to open a support ticket at Riot Games’ official support site for Valorant.

Edited by Gautham Balaji