How to get a circle crosshair in Valorant in 2022

Valorant's popularity has gradually increased since its release in June 2020. The game celebrated its second anniversary earlier this month and is currently one of the most popular FPS titles among gamers worldwide.

The game's unique theme, combined with Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, makes the game unique from the rest. It helps the game to be more attractive for all gamers. The concurrent player base of the game is a prime example of this. Many new players have tried the FPS genre by playing this game for the first time.

Being a tactical shooter, gunplay is still the most important aspect of the game. Hence, the crosshairs are an integral part of it. All players need to have comfortable crosshair settings to perform better, as it helps them have a sharp aim.

Players have an ample amount of options when choosing crosshairs. However, some players prefer to have a fancy crosshair setting. Players have explored several new fancy crosshair settings over the years, and circle crosshair (or circular crosshair) is among the most popular.

Guide to getting circle crosshair or circular crosshair in Valorant

A perfect crosshair setting is one of the utmost requirements to perform better in a game like Valorant. It directly affects the gameplay of the player as well. However, the crosshair preference is entirely dependent on individuals.

Players can customize their own crosshairs according to their choice and comfort. However, players are advised to have smaller crosshairs to achieve a sharper aim in the game. They can follow the settings of many professional athletes and renowned content creators to get this kind of crosshair settings.

A circular crosshair can be a good option when it comes to the case of smaller crosshairs. Players will love this crosshair setting as it is smaller and more fancy at the same time. However, they become confused while customizing this crosshair.

This article will help them get their favorite circular crosshair settings. By following the steps below, players can easily customize the circular crosshair for themselves:

Step 1: Open the game first and go to settings (Esc).

Step 2: After that, click on 'Crosshair' and then 'Primary' to customize the preferred settings.

Step 3: Use these settings to create a circular crosshair.

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 3

Show Outer Lines: Off

Step 4: Finally, players need to adjust Firing Error, Movement Error, Crosshair Color, and other features to have a perfect Circular Crosshair in-game. Players can adjust these things as per their comfort zone and playstyle. Players can also adjust the color and other necessary items at their own convenience.

Step 5: Players can save these settings and rename them as per their choice for future reference.

Players can change the settings as per their own comfort zone. However, they are advised to have a smaller crosshair setting as it offers better accuracy in the game.

