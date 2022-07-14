Gun buddies are cute little accessories that can be fitted onto any weapon in Valorant. These gun buddies can be equipped with weapons for their cosmetic value and nothing else.

Over the years, Valorant has seen many different types of gun buddies. While some are released to commemorate certain game events, others are a throwback to Valorant's lore. That said, these gun buddies are usually found in the Battle Pass. Some can be unlocked by completing agent contracts as well.

For those who love collecting gun buddies, there is a new buddy called the Riot Gun buddy. While it's very easy to acquire these items, not everyone will be able to get them. The following is a quick guide on how to get a Riot Gun buddy in Valorant.

Acquiring the Riot Gun buddy in Valorant might require some luck

The Riot Gun buddy cannot be purchased, nor is it a part of any Battle Pass or weapon skin bundle in the game. The only way to get this item is if a Riot Games employee gifts it to someone.

The chances of coming across a Riot Games employee are very slim in the game. And even if players do come across them, they will have to demonstrate good sportsmanship while in a match with these employees.

This is an excellent way for the company to step into their own game and keep the toxicity at bay. Valorant is a very popular 5v5 first-person tactical shooter. It doesn't take long for things to go south during a game, and that's when many players usually lose their cool.

Once that happens, it does not take long before everyone is breathing down each other's necks, being rude to each other. While gun buddies may not be a good enough incentive to be kind and courteous, players don't want to be toxic while playing with a Riot employee.

Riot Games lists out a few pointers that the company considers unsportsmanlike conduct. Some of those pointers are as follows:

Insulting, harassing, or offensive language.

Abusive language is targeted at players based on their performance.

Any discrimination or hate speech.

Quitting or throwing the game, anything that ruins gameplay for others.

Inappropriate in-game names.

A post by Riot Games explains how to get this item in Valorant. That said, the post also requests players not to ask a Riot employee for these gun buddies. The post further mentions that no Riot employee will ever offer to sell this Riot Gun buddy. It's a gift of sorts, so no one should be asking for payment for this. Players are requested to report these individuals via the in-game report menu if anyone does so.

Finally, this item cannot be picked up by submitting a ticket. A Riot employee will have to see the players in action before they can reward them with one of these gun buddies in the game.

