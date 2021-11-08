How to install Valorant on Mac by using Boot Camp

Valorant has gained immense popularity and is currently known for being one of the best competitive multiplayer games around. Its unique take on FPS shooters by adding MOBA mechanics made the game one of a kind and loved by fans around the world.

The competitive shooter developed by Riot Games was released back on June 2, 2020, and is exclusively available on the PC platform. Despite the fact that Apple's Mac lineup qualifies as a PC, Valorant is only available on Windows.

However, there is a way to run Valorant on macOS, but it is a bit complicated, and in this article, we explain how to go about it.

How to install Valorant on Mac

The steps to install Valorant on your Mac via the Boot Camp method are as follows:

Step 1: Download the ISO/image file of a Windows OS build of choice from Microsoft’s official website (Recommended Windows 10). For this, users have to download the media creation tool and then download the Windows ISO.

Search for "Boot Camp Assistant" on macOS and open it.

Choose the ISO Image that was downloaded earlier in Step 1 and allocate the required space for Windows and macOS. After that, press install and be patient with the process.

The Windows install boots up and users need to navigate through the process to install the operating system on their PC.

Upon completing the installation process, Windows will boot up on the system and ask to install Boot Camp. Install the software and restart the system.

Download and install Apple Software Update on Windows OS.

Update Windows from the settings menu.

Download Valorant installer using a web browser.

Install the game by using the downloaded Valorant installer.

Restart the system after installation.

Open Valorant after restarting.

To go back to macOS, users have to check the task manager and right-click on the Boot Bamp logo. An option to restart macOS will show up. Click on it to go back to macOS.

To return to Windows, users will need to restart from macOS by holding the Alt/Option key on the keyboard and selecting Windows to start using it again.

