Valorant: How to make the game run better on PC

Riot’s first person shooter, Valorant, has been a global phenomenon in the online competitive shooter space. Since its launch in April 2020, the game has maintained a huge player base and added new content periodically.

The developers have put extensive focus on the optimization of the game, since the genre demands on millisecond-perfect reactions. Unless the game is optimized to maintain a high and stable framerate, the whole gameplay experience would suffer.

Fortunately, the developers have made sure of a smooth experience through periodic optimization patches. The goal is to ensure that the gameplay experience remains lag and stutter-free.

How to increase FPS in Valorant

First of all, it is important to look at the PC’s specifications and match it to Valorant’s system requirements, as has been stated by Riot Games. The PC’s specification can be found through the taskbar by typing "dxdiag"and pressing enter.

After making sure the system specs meet the requirements, users can maximize frames per second (FPS) by following the tips in this article.

The first thing to do is to tinker with is the game’s graphics quality settings. Once the game's settings is opened, head over to the "Video" tab and select the "Graphics Quality" tab beneath it.

To get the most FPS possible, it’s advisable to turn all of the settings to low. The user will miss out on some of the eye-candy, but it will be more enjoyable to land the juicy headshot with the extra FPS gained from turning the settings to low. And honestly, Valorant still looks pretty decent at the lowest settings.

The settings would look like this:

Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off V-Sync : Off

: Off Anti Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : On

: On [BETA] Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

It is also recommended to put the display mode to Fullscreen, which can be found under the "General" tab under "Video" settings. Moreover, "Client FPS" settings can be put to "Text only" under the "Stats" tab under "Video" settings to gain some more FPS.

That is all for the in-game tweaking to make Valorant run better. Now it is advisable to not run heavy programs in the background parallelly with the game, especially if the user is struggling with performance.

Valorant also seems to have some issues with programs that create overlays on top of the game. Examples include Discord, XBOX Game Bar, AMD Radeon ReLive, Nvidia’s Geforce Experience and so on.

If a user is facing issues with their FPS, they can try fiddling with them and deactivating them one by one. It will then be easier to find out which software, in any specific user case, is the offender causing the low FPS issue.