How to purchase Valorant weapon skins for discount through Codashop in February 2022?

Valorant's unique weapon skins and cosmetics hold a special place in players' hearts who play the game on a daily basis. Obviously, skins enhance the gaming experience and make it more attractive to watch.

With every new update in the game, developers introduce some uniquely designed weapon skins, cosmetics and other attractive items. However, all these skins and cosmetics come at a fixed price in the Valorant Store. Players need to spend their VP (the in-game currency of the Riot shooter) in order to add these items to their in-game arsenal, which can be bought by spending real-life currency.

When purchasing VPs, players are always looking for discounts as well. This article will help players from India purchase VPs at a lesser price in February 2022.

Use Codashop to avail Valorant Points (VP) at cheaper prices:

Similar to other games, players can top up their Valorant wallet by spending actual money. To recharge their wallet, players currently only have two methods to do so:

Riot Games Payment Service

Codashop

While purchasing VPs through Riot Games Payment Service, there is hardly any chance for players to claim a discount. However, when paying through Codashop, they can get a significant discount for every purchase.

Players need to follow these steps to purchase VPs through Codashop:

Step 1: Players first need to visit this link through any of their web browsers.

Step 2: They need to add their Riot ID in the specified slot.

Step 3: Gamers will then need to select the package and payment method. Here is the list of packages when paying through Codashop:

500 VP (₹449)

1000 VP (₹799)

2050 VP (₹1599)

3650 VP (₹2699)

5350 VP (₹3999)

11000 VP (₹7900)

Players will be offered several payment options here. However, they only need to select Paytm to get the discount. One can get up to ₹750 cashback by paying through the Paytm Wallet. As usual, before paying, players are advised to read through the terms and conditions carefully.

Step 4: Players can add their email address if they want the payment receipt sent to them.

After completing these steps, users will then see the VP credited to their in-game wallet.

