How Team Heretics is shaping up for Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

Team Heretics is ending 2020 on one of the highest notes in all of Valorant.

The Valorant squad representing Team Heretics has placed in a position that can be considered first in nine of their last ten competitive appearances. Some qualifiers indicate the finish of first - eighth or first - fourth, but it still counts.

Cerramos la temporada de Valorant con 6 títulos de 6 posibles y un balance de 35 victorias y tan solo 1 derrota.



Nos vemos en 2021. #VamosHeretics pic.twitter.com/E4heXm4ypg — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) December 13, 2020

The biggest victory of all came in the EU First Strike tournament, besting SUMN FC in the Grand Final to take it all home. It was not G2, Team Liquid, or FunPlus Phoenix that were crowned the best in the EU. It was Team Heretics.

Team Heretics looks strong for Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

Since EU First Strike ended, two more first-place finishes came to Team Heretics. The Valorant team shows no indication of slowing down.

The likes of Christian "lowel" Garcia Antoran with his aggressive Sage gameplay and Dustyn "niesoW" Durnas simply fragging out have put them on full display.

First Strike was just the beginning for Team Heretics. Many believe they will continue to show some determination and performance as 2021 approaches. The Valorant Champions Tour is the perfect place to do so.

On their way to the Grand Final, Team Heretics defeated Team Liquid, G2 Esports, and SUMN FC, the team that beat FunPlus Phoenix. That is a stacked list of teams to have overcome.

The three top teams going into First Strike are now making roster moves, except for Team Liquid (who probably need to). Team Heretics has cemented their roster. They are at the peak of EU Valorant and are somehow left with plenty of room to continue upward.

It is incredible to see a team that really wasn't given much in terms of expectations simply take over and dominate they way they did. Even after winning the biggest EU Valorant tournament so far, it feels like Team Heretics has nothing to lose.

If they perform well in 2021 with the Valorant Champions Tour, everyone will congratulate them on a great year. If they lose to a team like G2 or FPX, no one will say they choked. The First Strike could simply be enough, but the Valorant Champions Tour could mean the world.