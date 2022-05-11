How are True Rippers shaping up ahead of Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS)?

True Rippers is ready for the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS). With the addition of Simar "Psy" Sethi, the team is determined to deliver a solid performance at the event. The organization had already announced the addition of the new player through its social media handles last night.

True Rippers is one of the most underrated teams in the region. The team has maintained its consistency in all the events they've played. The team performed exceptionally well in the last Valorant Conquerors Championship but failed to make it to the Playoffs.

This time, however, the team is ready to make it better, and the addition of experienced Psy will surely be an X-factor for the side in the upcoming SCS.

Can True Rippers make it to the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series Playoffs this time?

True Rippers has been one of the most consistent teams in the continent. The team has pulled off several miracles in the past by defeating the top teams in the region. A team with many young, talented players has always been a treat to watch.

In the last Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC 2022), True Rippers finished in the top four of India Qualifiers and failed to qualify for the main event. This time, however, the team is ready to make it to the Playoffs. Hence, the organization signed Psy just ahead of the SCS.

Psy is one of the most experienced FPS players in the Indian Gaming community. He represented India several times in his CS: GO before switching to Valorant in 2020.

Since then, Psy has played for several big organizations such as Noble Esports, XTZ Esports, Samurai Esports, Team XO, and M42 Esports. He was the captain and IGL of all these teams. However, after a short spell at M42 Esports, he left the squad and decided to join True Rippers ahead of the upcoming SCS.

As per the sources, Psy will not play as an IGL for True Rippers as he will focus more on his role in the team. However, his experience and decision-making will surely be a key factor for the side in the upcoming event.

True Rippers will start their SCS journey with India Qualifiers. Only two teams from the qualifier will proceed to the Group Stage. It will be interesting to see how the team adjusts to the newly added player in this small amount of time and performs in the event.

