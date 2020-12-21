How TSM is shaping up for Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

TSM’s Valorant squad may have come up short in the First Strike Championship, but they are already looking towards claiming the game’s global title.

As the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour approaches, TSM will remain one of North America’s top teams. It’s unlikely this group sees any roster changes, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be the same team moving forward.

The roster faces high expectations in the upcoming year. And by retaining their core roster but switching strategy, TSM might just take the throne.

Assessing where TSM stands ahead of the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

TSM has been one of the most consistent teams thus far. They’ve placed in the top four of almost every tournaments they’ve competed in. With just a few adjustments, TSM can significantly increase their chances of winning.

One area the team has really been let down by is the pistol rounds, which can set the tone for the entire match in Valorant. Because TSM struggles in these opening rounds, they frequently see themselves down 0-2 to start a match. Not to mention, there are two more pistol rounds after halftime.

If TSM can gain the upper hand in some of these rounds, they would be a much more dangerous team.

Additionally, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik hasn’t been able to have impactful ultimates while using Raze. He can be lethal without the Showstopper, though, so there isn’t too much to worry about. However, if Subroza can be more productive with his ultimate, TSM can turn a few more rounds in their favor.

Despite their struggles, TSM was still able to claim second place at the First Strike North America. Fans have a lot to look forward to with this roster. In fact, TSM’s entire team placed in the top ten for KD ratio during First Strike’s main event.

Taylor “Drone” Johnson and Matt “Wardell” Yu were both in the top three. On the biggest stage, TSM undoubtedly has one of the best overall rosters.

TSM is one of the few teams that hasn’t seen a roster change since their debut. They’ve been able to build chemistry, which has largely contributed to their success. The team’s expectations are rightfully high, but they’ve been able to deliver consistently. There’s no telling whether TSM will switch up their Agents. Wardell will almost definitely remain with Jett, but nothing else is guaranteed.

When i look at my 2020 as a whole, its been one hell of a year. I somehow managed to get High Warlord in WoW Classic on the most populated neckbeard server in the game AND go pro in Valorant on accident. Then made it to the top and won multiple tournaments.



Time for 2021. — TSM HEY HEY HAZED (@hazedCS) December 13, 2020

With an X-factor like Wardell on the roster, TSM will always have one of the most imminent threats. While using the Operator, Wardell can put his team in favorable scenarios.

Another uncertainty is how TSM will play on Icebox. The strategies they execute on Icebox could be the reason TSM ultimately prevails.

Runner-up is simply not enough for these guys. They may have missed out on the regional title, but their eyes are now focused on the global championship.

The Valorant Champions Tour beings in January, so fans must keep an eye on TSM.

