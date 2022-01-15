How to use prepaid gift cards in Valorant

Valorant prepaid gift cards are a nifty way for people to give presents to others. It is also extremely helpful for those who want to purchase said card without using a credit card or a bank account. Currently, gift cards are only available online.

With the abundance of cosmetic items, weapon skins, and other assortments readily available to players, a prepaid gift card is an easier-to-get method. Also, it makes for a thoughtful gesture when presented to someone who loves the game.

Valorant prepaid gift card: Where to get and how to use it

As mentioned above, prepaid gift cards can be purchased digitally online. Gamers wishing to buy these cards can get them through Amazon. However, it must be noted that the gift cards can only be purchased in the United States and redeemed in the US and Canada.

A prepaid gift card for $10 (Image via Riot Games)

Even if the cards are purchased through Amazon, they will not be available to be redeemed in non-eligible regions as the gift cards are region-locked. This remains a disappointing factor for countless Valorant players worldwide who wish to use these gift cards for themselves and others.

How to redeem the prepaid gift card

Upon purchasing the card, the buyer will find a unique set of numbers. After receiving those, they can follow these steps:

Launch the game

Click on the Valorant icon to the right of the Store tab

Type in the set of numbers provided earlier

Submit

If done correctly, the new Valorant Points (VP) will reflect in their total tally. Players can then use it on whatever they wish to procure. The latest update heralded the new episode.

Episode 4: Disruption came with a bunch of new content that includes a beautiful new BattlePass, loaded with rewards to be unlocked, the premium UE bundle Protocol and its VO shenanigans, and Neon. Users are spoilt for choice on what they would like to spend their VP at the moment.

