HRTF audio is coming to Valorant in upcoming updates

Valorant just received its latest patch 2.02, but there is seemingly more good news than meets the eye.

With Glitchpop skins, "run and gun" rifling nerf, and competitive changes, came a new audio setting. HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) is set to be introduced into the game.

Valorant Leaks found this setting in the game after installing the latest patch.

New Audio Setting: "Enable HRTF"

Description: "When enabled, this provides better 3D spatialization of sounds by approximating an average head shape for the listener which affects how sounds naturally reach the ears."#VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 2, 2021

What does it mean for Valorant

In the situation where a person is suffering from a hearing loss problem, such as one-sided deafness or hearing impairment, enabling this setting will help. HRTF essentially provides better spatialization of 3D sounds. Enabling this setting allows Valorant to make the player better understand the precise angle from where the sound is generated.

The setting studies an average head size and calculates from where what sounds should reach the ear. The same setting was introduced a while back in CS:GO. It helped quite a lot of players in hearing footsteps from different angles of the map. Even with a headphone that once used to struggle to grasp the position of sounds, could deliver much better performance than before.

People that played CSGO before and after they added HRTF will know what this means.



Better directional sound basically. — D3dpool (@D3dpool_) February 2, 2021

However, there was a huge controversy surrounding the HRTF update for CS:GO. It did not work as smoothly as the developers wanted. In some maps, it was so broken that one could not hear anything but footsteps. But in others, HRTF gave away such a loud noise that most players had to disable the setting.

trust me you dont want the new sound update — xev (@godxivi) November 10, 2017

Future of HRTF

Having HRTF enabled and working as it is meant to be will definitely be a huge plus point for the players. It will not only give off a better surround sound sense, but will also help players understand the game mechanics better. A proper application will surely help players boost Valorant's gameplay by a lot. But if it turns out the hot mess CS:GO was in when it introduced HRTF, it will surely be very problematic.