I'm waiting for the day India gets a direct VCT slot, but I think VCC is a great first step for the region’s Valorant scene: Dr. Rushindra Sinha, CEO & co-founder of Global Esports

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) comes with a lot of promise, and the community is immensely excited about all the things that the upcoming event will have on offer.

Valorant team owners and professional players have voiced their excitement and opened up about what they expect and would like to see from NODWIN Gaming’s VCC.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, Dr. Rushindra Sinha, CEO & co-founder of Global Esports, opened up about his feelings during the announcement and how the team’s “road to VCC” is panning out.

Here is an excerpt from the conversation.

Q1. With the Valorant Conquerors Championship finally getting its official announcement, the Indian and South Asian player base are very excited about the upcoming tournament. What were some of your personal feelings when the announcement finally went live during the VCT Masters broadcast?

Dr. Sinha: Honestly, we were all ecstatic when we heard about it. We have been wanting the change and for India to get accepted as a region so that Indian players can finally compete internationally. I’m really happy NODWIN Gaming has finally brought that opportunity to us.

Q2. What are some of the things that you want to see during the Valorant Conquerors Championship? What are some of your expectations from the competition once it goes live?

Dr. Sinha: Riot has a reputation for knowing and understanding exactly what the esports audience wants, with their prior League of Legends World Championship hitting almost 100 million viewers. I think Riot knows what they're doing so I’ll let them do what they do best and just enjoy the show.

Q3. How well do you feel the Indian and South Asian teams will fair against some of the best that the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers will have to offer?

Dr. Sinha: I'm waiting for the day India gets a direct VCT slot but I think this is a great first step. If Indian teams are able to prove themselves at the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, then this will solidify the fact that Indian players are capable of competing at the highest tier (and if not then it's time to go back to the drawing board and work even harder)

Q4. How is Global Esports preparing for the Valorant Conquerors Championship? Is there anything special the Valorant roster will be trying out in terms of new strategies and Agent picks?

Dr. Sinha: Our team has been prepping non-stop for the last few months. After a slow start last year, with all our silver trophies, the team has really stepped up. This year, we have been undefeated in India. The hard part is going to be translating that amount of consistency into the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

We will focus on fixing our individual strengths as well as the team as a whole. We are testing out some interesting new strategies that everyone might get a sneak peek of sometime soon.

Q5. What can fans of Global Esports expect from the org once the Valorant Conquerors Championship officially kicks off?

Dr. Sinha: Expect a lot of entertaining gameplay, expect to see some interesting new Agent picks and cheeky strategies. All I can say is that you'll have to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next, so be sure to follow the entire team’s journey and come cheer for us at VCC #GEFighting.

