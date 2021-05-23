Indian streamer attempts to teach Singaporean Valorant pro how to put up a Sage wall and the results are hilarious

Recently, the well-known Valorant content creator Binks ran into some hot water when he tried to teach the professional player RedKoh how to put up a Sage wall.
Mithul “Binks” Nayak, is one of India’s most prominent Valorant content creators. He not only boasts more than 130k subscribers on YouTube, but he has also been part of multiple prominent esports rosters, including S8UL Esports, and T69.
Recently, Binks allegedly tried to teach professional Valorant player Danial “RedKoh” Hakim how to use Sage wall. Even though both players took the matter lightly and had fun with it, some of the responders weren’t happy about the situation.
Binks tried to teach RedKoh how to use Sage wall in Valorant
RedKoh is an established professional player of Louvre Esports. His team achieved the 3rd position in Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Malaysia & Singapore Stage 2 Challengers 3.
Recently RedKoh tweeted out his experience playing Valorant with Binks. He wrote:
Imagine in-game leading a team that reached Top 20 Asia, a Grand Finalist in VCT, and multiple titles under my belt and yet being taught how to WALL as a SAGE on SPLIT by Mr. Binks.
RedKoh further added :
My guy told me and i paraphrase his meaning " Your wall is bad because they can crouch behind it " My brain thinking which wall can't be crouched behind...
RedKoh later clarified that he understands Binks’ intentions were good, but he was annoyed that Binks assumed a Radiant player doesn’t know how to use a Sage Wall. He said:
All good man, i know his intentions were pure, but yall had to understand from my pov why i walled that too.
While it seems like both Binks and RedKoh took the situation lightly, some fans took it too far and attacked RedKoh on his Twitter DM.
All in all, the Valorant community had a bit of fun regarding the entire situation of Binks trying to teach RedKoh how to use a Sage wall in game.