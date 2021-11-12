"Individual mistakes are letting us down against VLT and GE": Team XO's Psy opens up in his recent livestream

Team XO's captain and IGL, Simar "Psy" Sethi, recently opened up regarding his team's poor performance against Velocity Gaming (VLT) and Global Esports (GE).

In a recent livestream on his Youtube channel, Psy's fans asked him about his team's poor performance against VLT and GE. While answering his the questions, Psy revealed the areas he felt the team was lacking in while going up against the top two Valorant teams of South Asia.

Team XO failed to register a single win against VLT and GE in their last five clashes

Team XO has not been in great form recently and have been struggling against some of the top Valorant teams in India. The team has consistently performed poorly against Velocity Gaming and Global Esports.

However, Psy recently analyzed one of their matches during a livestream. One of his fans asked him where his team was lacking against Velocity Gaming and Global Esports. The fan also asked if he felt there was a skill gap. Answering the query of the fan, Psy said:

"There is no skill gap between us (Team XO) with VLT or GE. It's just some small individual mistakes in the game which are costing us matches against them."

Psy also added:

"To win a game every player of the team needs to be on the same page. VLT and GE always focus on this and they make minimal mistakes in the game. But we are trying and practicing hard to resolve these issues. Once we sort this out, we will dominate as well."

Team XO is one of the top Valorant teams in India and South Asia. Last July, the organization hired the former Samurai Esports' Valorant roster ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Champions India Qualifier 2. The team has always proved their potential to be the best team in the region but faltered in a couple of crucial games.

With experienced players like Psy and Excali, it will be interesting to see Team XO pick up momentum and challenge other top teams in the region.

Edited by Siddharth Satish