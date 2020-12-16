Is it possible to detect Valorant players AFKing with a bot/script?

Recently, some players might be using a jump-bot to stay inactive during Valorant matches and avoid getting kicked. AFKing could be done by scripting a bot to jump continuously.

A Reddit user, u/Djejoa, discussed the possibility of detecting such players. His idea is to have an algorithm that can sort all ten players into two categories: AFK and not-AFK.

The algorithm will judge different actions by the player in a Valorant match and decide if they were performed by the player or a bot. Activities such as distance traveled, damage done, and shot accuracy will be detected by this system. Then the algorithm can determine a player's status, that they are AFK or not.

An algorithm to detect Valorant players AFKing with a bot/script

u/Djejoa posted his idea for the algorithm in r/VALORANT. As a machine learning student, he clarified that a simple neural network could be built to do the job. He gave examples of a few features that the algorithm could use to detect an AFK player.

#1 - Player Movement

He first talked about player movement. A bot can cover only a limited distance in a specific direction, whereas an actual will properly navigate the entire Valorant map. So calculating the distance covered could indicate the status of a player.

#2 - Damage Dealt

A player, while playing with similarly-ranked players, would be able to do some damage to opponents. However, an AFK bot is likely not to fire or deal damage. Monitoring the damage done could indicate the possibility of AFKing.

#3 - Shot Accuracy

Even if a bot is scripted to fire regularly in a Valorant match, its accuracy would be very low. Calculating the player accuracy could indicate an AFK status. On the other hand, an unnaturally high accuracy could indicate the possibility of using an aim-bot.

#4 - Teammate Reporting

A player could always be reported as AFK by his teammates during a Valorant match. The more reports by teammates, the more indicative of the player being AFK.

It is suggested that neither the XP nor the match played would be counted towards the player progression. This could essentially render AFKing useless in regular Valorant matches.

Since Riot Games has Kernel-level access, it might be possible for the developer to deploy such an anti-AFKing algorithm. AFKing has been plaguing competitive matches of Valorant, ruining the experience and significantly jeopardizing the competitive integrity.