Is Valorant's RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle "pay-to-lose"? Players report severe FPS drops when equipped

Valorant introduced their RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle with their 3.07 patch which also has a kill-tracker feature added to it. Even though the bundle promised new functionalities, it comes with some problems.

The new RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle comes with four guns and one melee weapon that can be upgraded to add more visual effects to them. The whole bundle is priced at 8,700 Valorant Points and is available in the Valorant store.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! https://t.co/jc0afubSvz

However, players who purchased the bundle have reported a bug with the RGX 11Z PRO Vandal, which causes the player's framerate to drop. This has led to many players dubbing it the "pay-to-lose" skin bundle.

Valorant New GRX 11Z Pro bundle reportedly causing FPS drops

In a Reddit post made by user Avex_OW, they show a video clip as evidence that the new skin causes frame drops when equipped. The Valorant player demonstrates this by switching between the Vandal equipped with the problematic skin and a melee weapon.

Not only did the user face this issue, but professional players like Shahzeb “Shahzam” Khan and Tarik “tarik” Celik have also faced the same issue with the new skin.

ShahZaM @ShahZaMk i get 100 less fps when i use the new vandal skin HUH i get 100 less fps when i use the new vandal skin HUH

After seeing multiple complaints from players around the world, people who are interested in buying the new skin bundle are reconsidering their decision.

However, the Valorant development team has already taken note of the problem and is working to resolve it.

Preeti Khanolkar, the producer for premium content at Valorant, replied to the original Reddit post and made a statement.

“Hi! We're aware of this report. We've been looking into this since Wednesday night Pacific Time. Yes, we tested this for performance before it shipped, but we missed this. Sorry about that - I hope you trust that we'll try to fix it.”

It is still unknown when this issue will be fixed, although Preeti did provide an update on the situation.

Also Read

“Right now, we're doing some investigation into the full severity of it and will determine if we hotfix this or push an update in the next patch. We'll make sure we communicate what we decide to do. I'll post an update here at the very least.”

In short, players who have already purchased the skin or are planning to do it have to be patient while Riot Games works to resolve the issue or simply equip another skin in the meantime.

Edited by Danyal Arabi