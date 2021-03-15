It might not be a good idea to recall Killjoy’s alarmbot and turret at the same time in Valorant

Since her debut in Episode 1 Act 2, Killjoy has become one of the fan-favorite sentinels in Valorant. Her basic abilities are Alarmbot and Nanoswarm, while her signature and ultimate abilities are Turret and Lockdown.

Killjoy is quite versatile in taking care of backstabs and strategic flanks in-game.

However, a recently discovered bug was shown to cause issues if a player tried to simultaneously recall the alarmbot and the turret. Doing so in Valorant might lead to some unforeseen consequences.

Killjoy bug can cause players to lose their alarmbot in Valorant

Reddit user u/Invalink discovered the bug in question. He posted a video on the r/VALORANT subreddit, and it soon caught the attention of everyone in the community.

#Reddit #Valorant FYI Dont recall both alarmbot and turret at the same time. [educational] https://t.co/As22i16yWw — Reddit Valorant (@ValorantTrend) March 14, 2021

In the video, u/Invalink places a turret and an alarmbot on the Ascent map's defender spawn. Then the player attempts to recall the turret and the alarmbot by pressing Q and E simultaneously. Although the turret returns and enters cooldown as expected, the alarmbot doesn't.

Furthermore, whenever the player tried to recall the alarmbot, it failed and kept repeating the “Out of charge” voice line.

This bug can essentially cause Killjoy players to lose their alarmbot.

Members of the community also discussed a second bug where the turret's cooldown wouldn’t finish, and it would be lost forever.

Killjoy’s turret can be stuck in cooldown loop in Valorant

Bug in game:



Be Killjoy

Place turret

Die

Get ressurected

Recall turret



The turret will not start cool down and you will not be able to use it again that round. Best thing is to leave your turret as is. Not sure what happens if enemy destroys it.@RiotNu — 100T steel (@JoshNissan) February 26, 2021

Redditor u/freeman231 revealed killjoy’s turret bug in the comment section of u/Invalink’s post.

The bug can essentially cause a turret to get stuck in a cooldown, making it useless for the entire round.

Redditor u/TheYellowLatern explained the circumstances of triggering the aforementioned bug as:

If you try and recall while planting it does that, I have also had it happen at the beginning of rounds too, i think recalling it and the round starting at the same time, I’m not sure though.

Redditors u/beautify and u/Revolution-Key107 mentioned that the bug in question could also be triggered when Killjoy tries to recall the turret after being resurrected by Sage in-game.

The bugs may seem minor at first glance, but can cause major problems during a tense round. Hopefully, these bugs will be fixed with the upcoming Valorant patch.