Jett's new dash bug in Valorant 3.08 patch delaying weapon pull-out time was "not intentional" by Riot devs

Valorant 3.08 patch dropped today with new changes and bug fixes to the game, but Jett received some unintentional dash changes that nerfed the agent.

According to the 3.08 patch notes, no changes for the agent were listed officially by the Riot Games. Soon after the patch was released on October 20, 2021, many Jett players noticed a delay in the weapon pull-out time after using dash or the Tailwind (E) ability.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This patch removes 🕷️ that were haunting your game, you can now hide your Account Level from the 👻 in ranked, and we added persistent feedback on your player reports. Read Patch Notes 3.08: riot.com/3lS9hLA This patch removes 🕷️ that were haunting your game, you can now hide your Account Level from the 👻 in ranked, and we added persistent feedback on your player reports. Read Patch Notes 3.08: riot.com/3lS9hLA https://t.co/mGwfp2ES76

New Jett changes in Valorant 3.08 patch were "not intentional" by Riot devs

Tailwind is Jett's signature ability, which plays an integral role in her gameplay. This allows her fast movement and mobility. If the pull-out time for the weapon is increased, it might hinder the overall performance.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks The current Jett dash changes are a bug. If you are interested; the time to pull out your weapon is a lot longer than it is supposed to be. | #VALORANT The current Jett dash changes are a bug. If you are interested; the time to pull out your weapon is a lot longer than it is supposed to be. | #VALORANT https://t.co/VR7R8ioe3E

In patch 3.07, the weapon pull-out time after the dash took 1.18 seconds, but after the recent patch update it is taking a bit longer, i.e., 1.42 seconds. The time has been accidentally increased by 24 seconds, as pointed out by the popular Valorant dataminer Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter).

C0M @C0Mtweets Jett just got nerfed and I don't think it was intentional by Riot, I think the weapon takes a lot longer to take out than it did before, when you dash is takes a full second to pull out her weapon. Jett just got nerfed and I don't think it was intentional by Riot, I think the weapon takes a lot longer to take out than it did before, when you dash is takes a full second to pull out her weapon.

Many Jett players and pros reported the bug on social media, which sought the immediate attention of the Riot devs. Valorant game designer Ryan Cousart responded to a tweet by professional player Corbin "C0M" Lee regarding the bug. He claimed that the Jett nerf was "not intentional" and that the devs would be looking deep into the matter to fix it.

This accidental nerf seems to bother many Valorant players, but some are fine with the changes as well. Will "dazzLe" Loafman, a Valorant professional player for Luminosity, replied to Ryan Cousart, requesting him to keep the changes rather than fixing it.

There has been a mixed response from the Valorant community about the unintentional changes to Jett's dash. However, Riot devs have acknowledged the community's feedback and will be looking into it.

Nevertheless, Jett remains one of the most preferred Valorant agents even after several nerfs, especially after the recent patch 3.06 update.

