Jett's new dash bug in Valorant 3.08 patch delaying weapon pull-out time was "not intentional" by Riot devs

Valorant 3.08 patch dropped today with new changes and bug fixes to the game, but Jett received some unintentional dash changes that nerfed the agent.
According to the 3.08 patch notes, no changes for the agent were listed officially by the Riot Games. Soon after the patch was released on October 20, 2021, many Jett players noticed a delay in the weapon pull-out time after using dash or the Tailwind (E) ability.
New Jett changes in Valorant 3.08 patch were "not intentional" by Riot devs
Tailwind is Jett's signature ability, which plays an integral role in her gameplay. This allows her fast movement and mobility. If the pull-out time for the weapon is increased, it might hinder the overall performance.
In patch 3.07, the weapon pull-out time after the dash took 1.18 seconds, but after the recent patch update it is taking a bit longer, i.e., 1.42 seconds. The time has been accidentally increased by 24 seconds, as pointed out by the popular Valorant dataminer Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter).
Many Jett players and pros reported the bug on social media, which sought the immediate attention of the Riot devs. Valorant game designer Ryan Cousart responded to a tweet by professional player Corbin "C0M" Lee regarding the bug. He claimed that the Jett nerf was "not intentional" and that the devs would be looking deep into the matter to fix it.
This accidental nerf seems to bother many Valorant players, but some are fine with the changes as well. Will "dazzLe" Loafman, a Valorant professional player for Luminosity, replied to Ryan Cousart, requesting him to keep the changes rather than fixing it.
There has been a mixed response from the Valorant community about the unintentional changes to Jett's dash. However, Riot devs have acknowledged the community's feedback and will be looking into it.
Nevertheless, Jett remains one of the most preferred Valorant agents even after several nerfs, especially after the recent patch 3.06 update.