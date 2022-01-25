Kingsmen vs Action PH: Valorant Zotac Cup Upper Final predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Kingsmen is ready to take on Action PH in the Upper Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup.

Popular gaming-accessories brand Zotac, in association with The Esports Club, is hosting a Valorant tournament in the South Asia and SEA region. A total of eight teams from these two regions (four from each area) have qualified for the Valorant Zotac Cup.

Kingsmen and Action PH have both been in excellent form since the start of the tournament. Today, the two will face each other in a best-of-three series to secure their slot in the Grand Finals.

Kingsmen and Action PH: Who will reach the Grand Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup today?

Both sides defeated two South Asian giants, Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming, respectively, to reach the Upper Final of the Valorant Zotac Cup. One will get to the Grand Finals today, while the other will try their luck in the lower bracket.

#ZotacCup #TEC #TheEsportsClub @KingsmenKGM have won the series 2 - 1 against @Enigmagamingind . KGM move forward in the upper bracket while Enigma are now in the lower brackets. @KingsmenKGM have won the series 2 - 1 against @Enigmagamingind. KGM move forward in the upper bracket while Enigma are now in the lower brackets.#ZotacCup #TEC #TheEsportsClub https://t.co/AqGEApCOtb

Prediction

Judging by current form, it is very tough to predict the winner. Kingsmen started the campaign by defeating tournament-favorites Full Sense, while Action PH beat South Asian powerhouse Velocity Gaming, which will boost up their confidence.

Both teams have some firepower in their ranks who can turn the tie single-handedly. With players like Ammar "nomfu" Aliff Bin Amir and Kok "1van" Mun Hong in the team, Kingsmen have a great chance of winning. However, Action PH has George "Georggyyy" Lachica and tesseract in the team, who can be a challenging factor for their opponents.

#ZotacCup #TEC The winners are @ActionPH1 as they take the series 2 - 1 and move forward in the upper bracket. @officialvlt are now in the lower bracket. The winners are @ActionPH1 as they take the series 2 - 1 and move forward in the upper bracket. @officialvlt are now in the lower bracket.#ZotacCup #TEC https://t.co/MuSsqrSE3n

Head-to-head

Kingsmen and Action PH have never faced each other in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the edge after today's game.

Recent results

Kingsmen and Action PH have won their last five games in all competitions. After today's game, the winning streak will end for one team.

Kingsmen and Action PH's recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential line-up

Kingsmen

Ammar "nomfu" Aliff Bin Amir

Kok "1van" Mun Hong

Muhammad "Zeeq" Hazeeq bin Shammim

Sirajul "Riza" Azrie Bin Sirajul Adly

Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan

Action PH

George "Georggyyy Lachica

tesseract

modeskiii

Philip "Aryu" Vergara

Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

When and where to watch?

Fans can catch the action live on The Esports Club's YouTube channels on January 25, from 1.30 pm IST.

