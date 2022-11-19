KRÜ Esports to join 100 Thieves, Team Liquid, and more at Valorant Red Bull Home Ground 2022

Red Bull Home Ground will make its third appearance as part of the Valorant Champions Tour OFF/SEASON 2022. From December 9 to December 11, 2022, eight of the world's best teams will compete for the trophy at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England.

Previously, only European teams competed in the tournament, but for the first time, the Red Bull Home Ground #3 welcomed teams from outside of EMEA. Six invited teams will compete alongside the two best from the EMEA and Turkish qualifiers for a share of the $100,000 prize pool. KRU Esports are the latest team to join the tournament.

KRU Esports to join the Valorant Red Bull Tournament

Format

The eight participating teams will compete in a unique "Home and Away" format to determine the winners of each matchup, as in the previous edition of the tournament.

Each team will select a "Home map" as their first map pick in this format. If a team wins both their "Home" and "Away" maps, they win the series 2-0 and no further maps are played. If the game is tied at 1-1, both teams will compete until one of them secures three maps.

Teams Participating

At the Red Bull Home Ground #3, Valorant's global audience will get to see eight world-class international rosters compete. As previously stated, six of the eight teams have been invited to the event. The winners of the Turkish Qualifiers and the EMEA Closed Qualifiers will accompany them.

The following are the teams that will compete in the tournament:

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

FOKUS Clan

TBA

TBA

KRU Esports

FUT Esports (Turkish Qualifier)

BIG (EMEA Qualifier)

Red Bull is yet to reveal two of the six invited teams. However, the remaining participants are expected to be announced soon by the organizers. The inclusion of KRU Esports in the tournament will certainly hype up the tournament and be a place where the new roster can practice their setup as well, heading into VCT 2023.

KRU Esports is the most successful LATAM team and the only roster in the world to have never missed a Valorant Champions Tour event. They have also previously been semifinalists in two VCT Masters competitions (VCT 2021: LATAM South Stage 1 Masters and Valorant Champions 2021).

Schedule

The Red Bull Home Ground #3 Main Event will begin on December 9, 2022, with the Group Stage. The top two teams will advance directly to the Semifinals, while the bottom two will be eliminated. The game will be played in a best-of-three format.

The second day of the event will begin at 4:00 p.m. CET on December 10, 2022, and will include a quarter-finals bracket in which the remaining four teams from Day One will compete to determine the final two semifinalists. The matches will be played in a best-of-five format.

The fan-packed Victoria Warehouse will host two semifinal matches beginning at 01:00 pm CET on December 11, 2022 (Day 3). The winners will advance to the Grand Finals, which will take place later on the same day.

Where to the watch Livestream of the tournament

Players interested in watching the Red Bull Home Ground Valorant tournament live can do so by tuning in to Red Bull's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Several content creators are also expected to live-stream the event in multiple languages.

Poll : 0 votes