KRU Esports vs Team Liquid: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 finally starts today, as 16 qualified teams from different regions will be competing to be the best in the world over the next two weeks.

Argentina's KRU Esports and EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers champions Team Liquid will start their campaign with a match against each other. Both teams are bunched in Group B of the Valorant Champions 2021 along with North America's Sentinels and SA Last Chance Qualifiers champions Furia. The top two teams after the end of the group stage will proceed to the quarter-finals.

KRU Esports vs Team Liquid: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

KRU Esports secured their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 after being the top seed on the LATAM circuit points leaderboard. Whereas Team Liquid qualified for the competition after winning the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

These two sides will go up against each other to kickstart their campaign tomorrow. Fans are no doubt excited to enjoy the matchup on the biggest stage.

Prediction:

Judging by the firepower and recent statistics, Team Liquid are the clear favorites to win the match against their LATAM opposition. The EMEA side have some exciting talent and experienced players in their squad. Players like Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen, Travis "L1NK" Mendoza and most importantly, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom in the squad, Team Liquid have a higher chance of winning the game.

However, KRU Esports also have some highly talented players who can single-handedly turn the tide. Players like Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari, Angelo "keznit" Mori and Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez have the potential to spoil the party of any team in the competition. Their previous experience of LAN events at VCT Masters Reykjavik and VCT Masters Berlin will surely help them in this competition.

Head-to-head:

KRU Esports and Team Liquid faced each other previously in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, where the EMEA side secured a flawless victory with a 2-0 scoreline and took the upper hand in the head-to-head tie.

Recent results

Team Liquid have been in great form recently. The European side have won all of their last five games in all competitions. Whereas KRU Esports has struggled recently, winning just three of their last five encounters.

KRÜ Esports vs Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of KRU Esports and Team Liquid for Valorant Champions 2021:

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

Team Liquid

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Dom "Soulcas" Sulcas

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom

When and where to watch:

Fans can enjoy the tie between KRU Esports and Team Liquid of the Valorant Champions 2021 on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 3, 1:30 am IST.

