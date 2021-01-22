Leaf officially joins the Cloud9 Blue Valorant roster

Nathan “leaf” Orf is finally an official part of the Cloud9 Blue Valorant roster after filling in for the squad for months now.

He played the role of a stand-in for C9 for three separate Valorant tournaments, and fans were quite skeptical if the org would at all go ahead with signing him to the side.

Fortunately, C9 is willing to go ahead with officially adding leaf to the roster, thereby effectively bringing his trial period to a close.

In the recent announcement tweet, leaf said that:

"I'd probably like to be one of the top players in the game. I definitely think I have the capabilities to be so."

Now, what role he will exactly be playing is quite difficult to say, and after Tyson “TenZ” Ngo decided to leave the competitive scene to take up streaming, there will be a lot of role shuffles within the Cloud9 squad itself.

Leaf brings a lot of flexibility to the Cloud9 Valorant roster

Proud to announce my swap to VALORANT with Cloud9 😄 Been playing with them awhile it's good to finally have it out in the air, looking forward to playing VAL with da bois https://t.co/pUrR6fOREg — Nathan (@leaf_cs) January 21, 2021

On officially joining the Cloud9 Blue Valorant roster, leaf wrote:

“Proud to announce my swap to VALORANT with Cloud9. Been playing with them awhile it's good to finally have it out in the air, looking forward to playing VAL with da bois.”

Leaf was a former CS: GO professional who took up Riot’s Valorant ever since the game’s open beta launch.

He is known to be quite versatile with his Agent pool and has shown some brilliant performances with Omen, Killjoy, Cypher, and Reyna during the recent NSG Winter Championship.

With Valorant’s first-ever international tournament, Champions Tour, starting in a few day’s time, Cloud9 will be looking to solidify their 5-man squad ahead of the competition.

Son "xeta" Seon-ho, who much like leaf is on trial for the roster, might also expect a contract coming his way very soon.