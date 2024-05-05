MIBR vs Cloud9 - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

One of the oldest rivalries in VCT Americas is about to be revived with MIBR going up against Cloud9 at Americas Stage 1 2024. A heated battle is bound to follow since both teams have a history with C9 taking the lead.

There are only two spots for regional teams to make it to the international stage for the 2024 VCT, so naturally, the rivals must fight tooth and nail to win this matchup.

MIBR vs C9 VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Analysis, Prediction, and more

Analysis

As mentioned before, MIBR and C9 boast an interesting history. In the ongoing VCT season, they have clashed twice, adding to the intensity of the upcoming matchup. Perhaps this time, the outcome can seal a more definitive fate for whoever wins.

That said, let's break things down. In their last two games, Cloud9 won one match in VCT Americas Kickoff, and MIBR won the next decider match.

Both teams fought well in their most recent encounters against each other. wippie and Vanity stepping up for Cloud9 to seal their victory over MIBR. When MIBR secured their 2:0 victory, it was RgLMeister and frz who led the leaderboard in terms of overall performance.

However, the Brazilian roster has not been having a great time at Stage 1. MIBR is currently on a four-match losing streak, with their latest loss being handed by G2 Esports, who they had defeated during the kickoff tournament.

Perhaps even more hurtful is the fact that all these recent losses came at a 0:2 losing ratio. At this rate, bouncing back from such big losses becomes a big mental barrier for a team that has lost all maps in the four matches they played in VCT Americas Stage 1 2024.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 has won four out of five of their Stage 1 matches. Their performance against well-performing teams such as LOUD and Leviatan has been commendable. All of this points in one direction for the team in VCT Americas Stage 1 2024.

Prediction

Cloud9 will likely defeat MIBR in their upcoming matchup at VCT Americas Stage 1. This is a great opportunity for the teams' star players such as vanity and Xeppaa to show their dominating presence on the map. MIBR could still win but only if they can improve their strategies. However, in terms of likelihood, perhaps C9 having a better win rate in VCT Americas Stage 1 2024 just gives them the morale boost and mental advantage they might need to win.

Both teams have experienced and skilled players, but perhaps only one of the teams has the mental advantage over the others. It could still be a close matchup since they have already played against one another in the past and are familiar with the tactics and playstyles of one another.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and MIBR have played against each other twice in the 2024 season. Cloud9 won the first out of two matches and MIBR secured the victory during their second faceoff. This puts the teams at a 1:1 head-to-head ratio.

Recent results

The most recent match that MIBR participated in was their matchup against G2 Esports during the VCT Americas Regular Season. MIBR lost with a 0-2 scoreline. Meanwhile, Cloud9's most recent matchup was against Furia, which they won by a 2-1 scoreline.

Expected roster

MIBR

João Pedro " jzz" Silva

Silva Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Matheus " RgLM" Rodigoli

Rodigoli Arthur " artzin" Araujo

Araujo Matheus "mazin" Araújo (IGL)

Cloud9

Erick " Xeppaa" Bach

Bach Francis " OXY" Hoang

Hoang Anthony " vanity" Malaspina (IGL)

Malaspina (IGL) Maxim " wippie" Shepelev

Shepelev Jake "jakee" Anderson

When and where to watch MIBR vs C9?

Valorant fans can watch MIBR vs C9 on the official VCT channels on YouTube and Twitch. The matchup will kick off on May 5, 2024, at 2 pm PDT/ 11 pm CEST/ 2:30 am (next day). Here are the streaming links to watch the matches live to see which team makes it to the wins.

Cloud9 vs MIBR : YouTube Live Link

: YouTube Live Link Cloud9 vs MIBR: Twitch Live Link