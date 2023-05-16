mindfreak Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant, the popular first-person shooter game released in 2020, has attracted numerous former CS: GO professionals who were seeking new opportunities in the esports scene. This transition has not only been limited to experienced players but has also captured the interest of young aspiring gamers.
Among the regions that have experienced remarkable growth in Valorant esports is the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The rise of Valorant in this region has provided a platform for talented young players to showcase their skills on an international stage.
All about mindfreak's Valorant setting and gear
One notable player who has emerged as a star in the APAC region is Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart. Hailing from Indonesia, the 22-year-old Valorant prodigy currently represents the Singaporean team, Paper Rex.
mindfreak's journey as an esports professional began in CS: GO, but he switched to Valorant after its release and achieved tremendous success. In February 2021, he joined Paper Rex and has become an integral part of the squad.
In light of his achievements, many players aspire to emulate his playstyle, and to assist them in doing so; we will delve into mindfreak's in-game settings.
To gather information on mindfreak's settings, we refer to the data compiled on prosettings.net. These settings can serve as a starting point for players to customize their specifications according to their comfort.
Here are mindfreak's settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920X1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
- Mousepad: Pulsar ES1
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
The Valorant community often finds interest in the settings of professional players as they provide insights into optimizing gameplay experiences. The customization of sensitivity, crosshair, keybindings, and PC specs are crucial aspects that players can adjust to enhance their gameplay.
As Valorant continues to evolve and captivate players worldwide, the success stories of professionals like mindfreak inspire and motivate aspiring gamers to push their boundaries and strive for excellence in the ever-expanding esports landscape.