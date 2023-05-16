mindfreak Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant, the popular first-person shooter game released in 2020, has attracted numerous former CS: GO professionals who were seeking new opportunities in the esports scene. This transition has not only been limited to experienced players but has also captured the interest of young aspiring gamers.

Among the regions that have experienced remarkable growth in Valorant esports is the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The rise of Valorant in this region has provided a platform for talented young players to showcase their skills on an international stage.

All about mindfreak's Valorant setting and gear

One notable player who has emerged as a star in the APAC region is Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart. Hailing from Indonesia, the 22-year-old Valorant prodigy currently represents the Singaporean team, Paper Rex.

mindfreak's journey as an esports professional began in CS: GO, but he switched to Valorant after its release and achieved tremendous success. In February 2021, he joined Paper Rex and has become an integral part of the squad.

In light of his achievements, many players aspire to emulate his playstyle, and to assist them in doing so; we will delve into mindfreak's in-game settings.

To gather information on mindfreak's settings, we refer to the data compiled on prosettings.net. These settings can serve as a starting point for players to customize their specifications according to their comfort.

Here are mindfreak's settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.5

0.5 eDPI: 200

200 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Off Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920X1080

1920X1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red Mousepad: Pulsar ES1

Pulsar ES1 Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

The Valorant community often finds interest in the settings of professional players as they provide insights into optimizing gameplay experiences. The customization of sensitivity, crosshair, keybindings, and PC specs are crucial aspects that players can adjust to enhance their gameplay.

As Valorant continues to evolve and captivate players worldwide, the success stories of professionals like mindfreak inspire and motivate aspiring gamers to push their boundaries and strive for excellence in the ever-expanding esports landscape.

